Joe Perry Hints at Aerosmith Reunion

Joe Perry teases an Aerosmith Reunion, giving fans hope despite their canceled farewell tour. Aerosmith fans were devastated when Steven Tyler's fractured larynx forced the band to cancel their farewell tour and…

Aerosmith "Farewell Tour" Opener - Philadelpha, PA

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

Joe Perry teases an Aerosmith Reunion, giving fans hope despite their canceled farewell tour.

Aerosmith fans were devastated when Steven Tyler’s fractured larynx forced the band to cancel their farewell tour and 2 rescheduled Detroit shows in 2024. Joe Perry has given AeroForce One the Aero Fan Club Hope.

Can the boys pull off an Aerosmith Reunion?

Details Are Coming Forward

In a recent radio interview, Joe Perry mentioned, “We’re actually talking quite a bit.

I know our touring days are over, but I don’t know. We’re all flesh and blood. “I would say, at some point, we will all be together on the same stage… If I were a betting man, which I am, I would say, at some point, something’s gonna happen. But we’ll see.”

Two Years Ago, This Video Announced The "Aerosmith Peace Out Tour."

Aerosmith's "Peace Out" farewell tour was originally scheduled for 40 dates. However, the tour was postponed due to Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury.

 The rescheduled tour also included 40 dates. Ultimately, the band canceled the tour entirely due to Tyler's inability to recover from his injury. 

The Last Detroit date was to be January 4th, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena with special guest The Black Crowes. Until the tour was scrapped.

The tour began on September 2, 2023, in Philadelphia and was set to conclude on February 26, 2025, in Buffalo, New York.

However, it was postponed and suspended after three shows due to lead singer Steven Tyler suffering vocal cord damage. Unable to recover, on August 2, 2024, Aerosmith announced that it would cease touring effective immediately, cancelling the remainder of the tour.

Not The First Rumors On A Show

This isn’t the first time Joe Perry has hinted that fans shouldn’t count him and the rest of Aerosmith out for good. Earlier this year, in June, Perry also mentioned the possibility of reuniting with his bandmates on stage. However, no one should expect a full-blown tour.

Joe Perry Is Currently Out On A Solo Tour

Aerosmith's Joe Perry announces August 2025 tour dates. Joe Perry is hitting the road this August for a series of U.S. dates with The Joe Perry Project. The trek kicks off on August 13 in Tampa and concludes on August 23 in Port Chester, NY.

