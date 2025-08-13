ContestsConcerts + Events
Local Rockers Celebrate 40th Anniversary Album This Halloween

Detroit's Heavy Metal Horror Show, Halloween, will celebrate the 40th anniversary album "Don't Metal With Evil" with a concert at Harpo's concert theater this Halloween night.

Screamin' Scott
Brian Thomas of Halloween

HALLOWEEN

Detroit's Heavy Metal Horror Show, Halloween, will celebrate the 40th anniversary album "Don't Metal With Evil" with a concert at Harpo's concert theater this Halloween night.

Detroit band Halloween concert flyer

Detroit's Heavy Metal Horror Show returns for a Halloween show

Halloween History

The group was formed in 1983 by Brian Thomas, Rick Craig, George Neal, and Bill Whyte.

Its debut album, Don't Metal with Evil, was released in 1985 on the Motor City Metal label. In 1986

The band has been a Michigan staple as far back as 1981. Playing a lot of local venues, including,

Harpo's, Blondies, Falcon Lounge, The Ritz, Traxx, New York, NY, St.Andrews Hall, and even over in Canada.

 Halloween's original lineup consisted of vocalist Brian Thomas, guitarist Rick Craig, bassist George Neal, and drummer Bill Whyte, who recorded 1984's "Trick or Treat."

Motorcity memories of the band's full-length Don't Metal with Evil album.

The Harpo's Show is Scheduled On Halloween Night

Halloween on Halloween night. How perfect is that? The album Don't Metal with Evil is to be played on stage in its entirety from start to finish.

Plus, it was announced that the 3 original members will be playing that evening. Besides Brian Thomas, we are still awaiting word on other members added.

Detroit Metal band Halloween set list from a concertScott Randall

An Original Set List from a show

Check Out The Band's Local Concert History

Taken from The Concert Database. Look at all the history and all the different venues the band has played around the Motor City and beyond. Check out by clicking this link.

DON’T MISS THIS CONCERT WITH 3 ORIGINAL MEMBERS

Tickets on sale! (as of 8/14/25)

Harposlive.com

Ticketweb.com

Discography

Studio albums

Don't Metal with Evil (1985)

No One Gets Out (1991)

Victims of the Night (1997)

Horror Fire (2006)

Terrortory (2012)[5]

A Night To Remember

If you have ever seen the band in concert. Talking from experience to expect a full stage and light show that will blow your mind. This band has never skimped on production value. With a full catalog of tunes will be an incredible show.

~screamin scott

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
