The Most Popular Couple Nicknames, Babe

What names do you or have you called your partner or maybe that you've heard others use? The terms usually will be a signal to the age of the person using them. That's the gist I got after checking out a recent poll by YouGov. they asked 25,000 Americans to pick their favorite popular couple nicknames.

Pet names for couples instantly takes me to the early days of sitcoms.

"Honey" and/or "Sweetheart" got used a LOT in I Love Lucy. Another big one on the popular couple names is Mad About You.

The poll found that "Babe" is the most popular couple knickname in America. "Honey" is second with most of the respondents being in the upper demo for age.

Most Popular Couple Nicknames in 2025

1. Babe. 20%

2. Honey, 13%.

3. Baby, 10%

4. Sweetheart, 6%

5. Love, 6%

2% said their most popular couple nicknames were "Dear", "Boo", "Bae", and "Darling". And just 1% call their partner "Angel", "Sugar", or "Pumpkin". You know, "Pumpkin" is great for Fall. I might pick that up.

6% of Gen Z said they use "Honey," compared to 22% of seniors. Gen Z's most popular couple nickname was "Baby". To be clear, nearly 30% of respondents said they would pass on couple nicknames all together. Personally, I think that's high. I do use "Babe" and I feel there's no shame in that game, but to each their own. This conversation makes me ask the question...

Why Do Couples Call Each Other By Pet Names?

Turns out nicknames can be beneficial for the bonding and intimacy in your relationship. Pet names can also puts in more of a zen place. Example: saying “Sweetheart, let’s talk about it” versus “Let’s talk.” Couple nicknames also let others know you're together in social settings.

Couple nicknames are verbal shorthand for affection, connection, and a shared emotional world. It's like a tiny reminder every time you say it, “You’re special to me.”