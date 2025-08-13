Starbucks Fall Menu Coming August 26th

For Starbucks fans, fall doesn’t officially begin until the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) hits the menu. In 2025, that moment is coming up on Tuesday, August 26. This marks over two decades of the PSL, a drink that has gone from seasonal novelty to cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2003. What else is on the Starbucks Fall menu?

Starbucks Fall Menu Highlights

The 2025 fall launch is bringing back the classics. Alongside the PSL, the menu includes the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, both chilled options for those clinging to late-summer warmth. Another returning favorite, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, offers a nutty, dairy-free option.

New to the lineup this year is the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, a short but bold espresso drink balanced by the sweetness of pecan syrup. On the savory side, Starbucks introduces Italian Sausage Egg Bites, catering to the breakfast crowd looking for a warm, protein-packed bite.

Fall flavors extend beyond the café. Grocery shelves will be stocked with Starbucks seasonal products, including Pumpkin Spice ground coffee, Fall Blend, and Smoked Butterscotch coffee. Ready-to-drink options included bottled Pumpkin Spice Frappuccinos, Iced Espresso PSL, and Cold Brew Concentrate. Seasonal creamers, both dairy and non-dairy, let you recreate the magic at home.

Donielle Flynn Starbucks Spiced Pumpkin Latte and Frappuccino

Isn't August Early for Starbucks Fall Menu?

The August launch date is part of a trend of earlier rollouts in recent years, aligning with the “Summerween” movement where pumpkin flavors appear before Labor Day. Starbucks has leaned into the idea that Fall vibes can be enjoyed with an iced drink in hand and the AC running.

The PSL’s enduring popularity comes from its balance of espresso, steamed milk, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. It's a blend that’s nostalgic yet adaptable. Whether hot, iced, or customized with alternative milks, the PSL remains a bestseller.

As always, Starbucks paired its fall beverages with a rotating lineup of seasonal bakery items, including pumpkin loaf, pumpkin cream cheese muffins, and fox-shaped sugar cookies. Cue Instagram-ready pics perfectly paired with a latte.