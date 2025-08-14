Michigan Wolverines Jarrett Irons on Hall of Fame Health, Samaritas, and Fighting for Those Who Serve

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – APRIL 19: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up ahead of the Maize vs. Blue spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for ONIT)

From the Gridiron to the Front Lines of Mental Health

When former University of Michigan linebacker Jarrett Irons steps up to talk about mental health, he’s not just speaking as an athlete — he’s speaking as someone who understands the weight of service, teamwork, and identity. That’s why his work with Hall of Fame Health and its new Michigan partnership with Samaritas is so personal.

Hall of Fame Health, born from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, connects former NFL players and military veterans with mental health care, substance abuse treatment, and recovery resources through a network of over 500 major health systems nationwide.

Recently, they joined forces with Samaritas, a 91-year-old Michigan nonprofit specializing in foster care, affordable housing, refugee support, and mental health services — helping more than 2,000 Michiganders each year.

“When I met Dave Morin, the CEO of Samaritas… I felt there were strong synergies there. If we could combine forces, it could help our reach… not only help Michiganders, but also expand out to help across the country.”

For Irons, this isn’t just another charitable project — it’s about protecting the men and women who’ve worn a uniform, whether it’s on the field or in combat.

Why Veterans and Athletes Speak the Same Language

Irons sees a direct connection between the lives of former athletes and military veterans.

“If you look at former athletes and former military personnel, we live the same life… the camaraderie that you build… you build this bond… and then it ends. And there’s going to be a transition to life after.”

That transition, he says, is where the danger lies. Without the daily structure, the shared mission, and the support system, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse can creep in fast.

As WCSX’s Jim O’Brien — a Navy submarine veteran — pointed out, that sudden drop can feel like “jumping off a cliff.”

“To have something like Samaritas and Hall of Fame Health… to know there’s places you can go, it’s powerful,” O’Brien said.

Irons agrees.

“It becomes your identity… and that’s what makes the transition so tough. Having organizations like Samaritas and Hall of Fame Health and having us combine forces… we’re going to impact a lot of people’s lives.”

I Thank You Friday: Serving Those Who Serve

WCSX’s I Thank You Friday honors veterans every week, shining a light on organizations that are making a difference. Irons’ mission fits right in.

“Nobody can help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” O’Brien told listeners.

Irons hopes more people will take that first step to get involved.

“Either one of those sites — samaritas.org or hofhealth.com — is a good start… but if you’re here in Michigan, start with samaritas.org.”

Of course, this is Michigan — you can’t talk to Jarrett Irons without talking Wolverines football. And you can hear every game this fall on 94.7 WCSX — the Detroit radio home for Michigan football.

The most hyped newcomer? Bryce Underwood.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - APRIL 19: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before the Maize vs Blue spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for ONIT)

“Nothing like this… you’ve seen players come in with talent — like Charles Woodson or Ty Law — but they didn’t have the hype coming in that Bryce does.”

On defense, Irons has his eye on Jyaire Hill.

“He’s different… very mature… he wants to win… you’re not just playing for each other, you’re playing for the men that wore that wing helmet before you. And trust me, we’re all watching.”

TNT: Today, Not Tomorrow

Irons has spent a lot more time inside Schembechler Hall since Sherrone Moore took over. What he’s seen has him fired up.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - APRIL 19: Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the first half of the Maize vs Blue spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for ONIT)

“Don’t count us out… it’s very exciting what’s going on… I have the utmost respect for Sherrone and what he’s done and what he’s going to continue to do.”

Moore’s TNT (Today, Not Tomorrow) mantra resonates deeply with Irons.

“Think about what he’s controlling… to be the head coach at Michigan, they say that brand is worth $1.7 billion. You’re 38 years old and you control that… that’s a lot of pressure. He’s focused… happy with what this team is gonna look like… and this is a mature team, even though they’re young.”

Wrapping It with Rivalry

And yes — we had to go there.

“Ohio State sucks,” O’Brien said.

Irons:

“I can’t agree with you more… and Sherrone’s got Ryan Day’s number, too.”

How You Can Help

If you’re a veteran, a former athlete, or you know someone struggling, there’s help:

samaritas.org — Michigan-based mental health, housing, and family services

— Michigan-based mental health, housing, and family services hofhealth.com — National network for former NFL players and veterans

As Irons put it: