The murals of Eastern Market have been a part of their identity for decades. Murals first were painted in Eastern Market by farmers. They painted pictures of produce to make their market more attractive. Murals in the Market, a public art festival, brought the murals into focus for Eastern Market.

Murals in the Market returns to Detroit this September for their 10th anniversary. Our latest Rockin' Road Trip checks out the outdoor art of Detroit. A huge part of Detroit's mural culture grew from the produce of Eastern Market and this amazing event celebrating outdoor art.

The History of Eastern Market

Founded in 1891 when the Detroit Farmer’s Market relocated from Cadillac Square, Eastern Market began as a simple hub for hay and wood on the city’s east side. As decades passed, it evolved into a cornerstone of regional wholesale food distribution. New sheds built in 1922 and 1929 helped Eastern Market become a key player in Detroit’s economic growth.

Starting in the 1970s, the produce hub created its own visual identity when farmers began painting produce and livestock on their stalls. DetroitIsIt.com has a great article that talks about Eastern Market's murals. According to their research, the decorative artwork that quickly came to embody Eastern Market’s spirit. These designs evolved into enduring logos for the district.

Donielle Flynn The farmers of Eastern Market first painted murals of produce. Today, the watermelon shed of Eastern Market are one of the most well known murals of Eastern Market.

Murals in the Market

Starting around 2010, the scene exploded with the launch of Murals in the Market, an annual public art festival. More than 150 murals have been commissioned in Eastern Market through the festival exposure. The show returns September 15th-22nd!

Donielle Flynn Car-themed artwork is found often throughout the sheds.

Artists from around the globe and right here in Detroit have created murals for Eastern Market. Among them: Cey Adams (NYC graffiti pioneer), Marka27, Patch Whisky & Ghostbeard, Hebru Brantley, Felipe Pantone, Tyree Guyton (creator of the Heidelberg Project), Pat Perry, Sheefy McFly, Ouizi, Miss Van, Taylor White, KASHINK, Sydney James, and Monica Canilao.

These murals have become more than just decorations. They enrich the public experience, draw foot traffic, and boost neighborhood vitality. As one organizer put it, the murals “stimulate minds and spark curiosity,” becoming a core part of the Eastern Market experience. When I go to Eastern Market, I go for the produce, but I also go to enjoy the murals.