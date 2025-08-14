ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Murals in the Market Returns to Eastern Market This September

Murals in the Market returns to Detroit this September for their 10th anniversary. Our latest Rockin’ Road Trip checks out the outdoor art of Detroit. A huge part of Detroit’s…

Donielle Flynn
A building is covered in a mural that reads Eastern Market.The mural is primarily blue, yelow and green. Used in a n article (among others) about Murals in the Market reutrning to Eastern Market.

The murals of Eastern Market have been a part of their identity for decades. Murals first were painted in Eastern Market by farmers. They painted pictures of produce to make their market more attractive. Murals in the Market, a public art festival, brought the murals into focus for Eastern Market.

Donielle Flynn

Murals in the Market returns to Detroit this September for their 10th anniversary. Our latest Rockin' Road Trip checks out the outdoor art of Detroit. A huge part of Detroit's mural culture grew from the produce of Eastern Market and this amazing event celebrating outdoor art.

The History of Eastern Market

Founded in 1891 when the Detroit Farmer’s Market relocated from Cadillac Square, Eastern Market began as a simple hub for hay and wood on the city’s east side. As decades passed, it evolved into a cornerstone of regional wholesale food distribution. New sheds built in 1922 and 1929 helped Eastern Market become a key player in Detroit’s economic growth.

Starting in the 1970s, the produce hub created its own visual identity when farmers began painting produce and livestock on their stalls. DetroitIsIt.com has a great article that talks about Eastern Market's murals. According to their research, the decorative artwork that quickly came to embody Eastern Market’s spirit. These designs evolved into enduring logos for the district.

a shed at Eastern Market in Detroit. There are three garage doors. Each door has a watermelon slice painted at the bottom. When the she door is up, only the watermelon slice can be seen.Donielle Flynn

The farmers of Eastern Market first painted murals of produce. Today, the watermelon shed of Eastern Market are one of the most well known murals of Eastern Market.

Murals in the Market

Starting around 2010, the scene exploded with the launch of Murals in the Market, an annual public art festival. More than 150 murals have been commissioned in Eastern Market through the festival exposure. The show returns September 15th-22nd!

a colorful mural of geometric shapes and cars are painted on a wall in Eastern Market. Murals in the Market is a festival that helped increase the number of murals in Eastern Market.Donielle Flynn

Car-themed artwork is found often throughout the sheds.

Artists from around the globe and right here in Detroit have created murals for Eastern Market. Among them: Cey Adams (NYC graffiti pioneer), Marka27, Patch Whisky & Ghostbeard, Hebru Brantley, Felipe Pantone, Tyree Guyton (creator of the Heidelberg Project), Pat Perry, Sheefy McFly, Ouizi, Miss Van, Taylor White, KASHINK, Sydney James, and Monica Canilao.

These murals have become more than just decorations. They enrich the public experience, draw foot traffic, and boost neighborhood vitality. As one organizer put it, the murals “stimulate minds and spark curiosity,” becoming a core part of the Eastern Market experience. When I go to Eastern Market, I go for the produce, but I also go to enjoy the murals.

two colorful murals are side by side at Eastern Market in Detroit. Donielle Flynn

Two outdoor art paintings from Sheefy McFly.

Eastern Marketmuralsrockin road tripRockin Roadtrip
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 08: A view of downtown from the historic Corktown neighborhood on April 8, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Detroit Department of Transportation buses will begin distributing surgical masks to riders. Over 20,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state.
Local NewsThe 2003 Northeast Black Out 22 Years AgoScreamin' Scott
Michigan Wolverines Jarrett Irons on Hall of Fame Health, Samaritas, and Fighting for Those Who Serve
Local NewsMichigan Wolverines Jarrett Irons on Hall of Fame Health, Samaritas, and Fighting for Those Who ServeJim O'Brien
Detroit Kicks off Demolition of Long-Empty Mammoth Shopping Center
Local NewsDetroit Kicks off Demolition of Long-Empty Mammoth Shopping CenterMatt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect