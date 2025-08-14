System of a Down Singer to Open Art Show Before MetLife Stadium Concerts

Serj Tankian plans to open a solo art exhibition at the Wentworth Gallery in Short Hills, New Jersey. The show starts August 24, 2025, right before his band plays at MetLife Stadium.

Each artwork links to its own song through a mobile app called Arloopa. Visitors who point their phones at the paintings will hear custom music through optical scanning.

"I see music and visual art as extensions of the same soul. When I paint, I'm composing. When I compose, I'm painting. Each informs the other in ways words cannot express," said Tankian, as reported by New Noise Magazine.

Fans can experience the art show and then catch System of a Down's stadium shows on August 27 and 28. The back-to-back concerts mark a rare U.S. appearance for the band.

Tankian first mixed paint with music ten years ago with his Disarming Time show in Los Angeles. He matched each painting with its own track, creating a new way to experience art.

Born in Lebanon to Armenian parents, Tankian later made his mark in Los Angeles. His band sold more than 40 million albums. In 2006, they won a Grammy for the song "B.Y.O.B."