Celebrating The Brotherhood of Rock at Pine Knob

The “Brotherhood of Rock” tour was a celebration of 25 years of camaraderie and musical chemistry. Styx, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon fame, and special guest Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) kicked out a high-energy show at Pine Knob on Saturday night (August 16th, 2025). Celebrating the bond between Styx and Cronin, the two have tour together off and on for the last 25 years.

My concert experience always begins in the parking lot. Jenny-Jenny and I ran around hanging with WCSX listeners before we headed into Pine Knob for the show. We also canvased the hill looking for people showing their WCSX logos! We made a lot of people happy with ticket upgrades to the pavilion!

We also got to grab a couple of pictures backstage and thank everyone for coming just before Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon hit the stage. Pine Knob was PACKED.

Brotherhood of Rock Show Rundown

Don Felder opened the evening just before 7pm. Don had the crowd rockin' from the get-go with "Already Gone." He played a ton of Eagles' songs that had the crowd singing. Don wrapped his set with "Hotel California." Don Felder puts on a solid show. It was a great start to the night.

Kevin Cronin’s set at about began around 8:00 PM. Kevin kicked off his show by playing the entire Hi Infidelity album. He wrapped up with "Ridin' the Storm Out" (one of my favorites), "Can't Fight This Feelin'," and "Roll with The Changes."

“The Godfather of Styx,” JY shreds on his G&L.

Styx’s setlist was a greatest-hits rollercoaster, kicking off with “The Grand Illusion” and keeping the momentum with “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” “Come Sail Away,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Lady,” and “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights).” Their encore-packed finish included “Mr. Roboto” and “Renegade.”

Will Spurrier Tommy Shaw has been a Michigan resident! "Too Much Time on My Hands" was written about a Michigan bar!

It was a hot night, but a great night. I saw lots of love for these amazing bands and all three acts kicked ass. Most of the night was a giant sing-along. We had an awesome night at Pine Knob! I celebrated with a $21.99 margarita and I kept the cup. :)