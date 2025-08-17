ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Celebrating The Brotherhood of Rock at Pine Knob

The “Brotherhood of Rock” tour was a celebration of 25 years of camaraderie and musical chemistry. Styx, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon fame, and special guest Don Felder (formerly of…

Donielle Flynn
4 musicians on stage with guitars playing., They are from the band Styx.

Styx on stage at Pine Knob August 16th, 2025. They performed the entire ‘Grand Illusion’ album.

Will Spurrier

The “Brotherhood of Rock” tour was a celebration of 25 years of camaraderie and musical chemistry. Styx, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon fame, and special guest Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) kicked out a high-energy show at Pine Knob on Saturday night (August 16th, 2025). Celebrating the bond between Styx and Cronin, the two have tour together off and on for the last 25 years.

My concert experience always begins in the parking lot. Jenny-Jenny and I ran around hanging with WCSX listeners before we headed into Pine Knob for the show. We also canvased the hill looking for people showing their WCSX logos! We made a lot of people happy with ticket upgrades to the pavilion!

Three women and a man smiling. Behind them you can see a bnit of the lawn at Pine Knob., They are ready for the Styx concertDonielle Flynn

Sheila Martens showed her WCSX and got her lawn tickets upgraded to pavilion at the Brotherhood of Rock show at Pine Knob!

We also got to grab a couple of pictures backstage and thank everyone for coming just before Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon hit the stage. Pine Knob was PACKED.

a backstage view out into the crow at Pine Knob. A sea of people are in the backgroundDonielle Flynn

The crowd is ready for Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon to hit the stage at Pine Knob.

Brotherhood of Rock Show Rundown

Don Felder opened the evening just before 7pm. Don had the crowd rockin' from the get-go with "Already Gone." He played a ton of Eagles' songs that had the crowd singing. Don wrapped his set with "Hotel California." Don Felder puts on a solid show. It was a great start to the night.

Kevin Cronin’s set at about began around 8:00 PM. Kevin kicked off his show by playing the entire Hi Infidelity album. He wrapped up with "Ridin' the Storm Out" (one of my favorites), "Can't Fight This Feelin'," and "Roll with The Changes."

man on stage wearing a black jacket and hat. He is playing the guitar. HIs name is JY, James Young of Styx.

“The Godfather of Styx,” JY shreds on his G&L.

Styx’s setlist was a greatest-hits rollercoaster, kicking off with “The Grand Illusion” and keeping the momentum with “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” “Come Sail Away,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Lady,” and “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights).” Their encore-packed finish included “Mr. Roboto” and “Renegade.”

a blonde haired man wearing a black jacket on stage playing the guitar. He is Tommy Shaw of StyxWill Spurrier

Tommy Shaw has been a Michigan resident! "Too Much Time on My Hands" was written about a Michigan bar!

It was a hot night, but a great night. I saw lots of love for these amazing bands and all three acts kicked ass. Most of the night was a giant sing-along. We had an awesome night at Pine Knob! I celebrated with a $21.99 margarita and I kept the cup. :)

a plastic cup with Pine Knob written on it. The cup is holding a maragarita.Donielle Flynn

$21.99 is the most I have ever paid for a margarita, but I have to say, it was very good.

concertPine Knob
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
A building is covered in a mural that reads Eastern Market.The mural is primarily blue, yelow and green. Used in a n article (among others) about Murals in the Market reutrning to Eastern Market.
Local NewsMurals in the Market Returns to Eastern Market This SeptemberDonielle Flynn
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 08: A view of downtown from the historic Corktown neighborhood on April 8, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Detroit Department of Transportation buses will begin distributing surgical masks to riders. Over 20,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state.
Local NewsThe 2003 Northeast Black Out 22 Years AgoScreamin' Scott
Michigan Wolverines Jarrett Irons on Hall of Fame Health, Samaritas, and Fighting for Those Who Serve
Local NewsMichigan Wolverines Jarrett Irons on Hall of Fame Health, Samaritas, and Fighting for Those Who ServeJim O'Brien
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect