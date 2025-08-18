Big Jim’s House Welcomed at 1st Annual Great Lakes Cigar Fest

In 1975, Pink Floyd was dominating the radio airwaves from their newly released album, "Wish You Were Here." One of the prolific tracks off the iconic album was titled, "Have A Cigar."

Fast forward 50 years and onto the grounds of the M-1 Concourse in Pontiac, the echoes of that song could be heard as hundreds of cigar enthusiasts, from novices to aficionados gathered for the 1st annual Great Lakes Cigar Festival.

The Great Lakes Cigar Festival, hosted by Wild Bill's tobacco is the first of its kind, not only in Michigan but in that of the Midwest. The festival offered a chance for all in attendance to meet with "renowned cigar makers and industry icons."

For the 94.7 WCSX promo team and morning show extraordinaries Big Jim and Jenny Jenny, the Great Lakes Cigar Fest was uncharted territory but felt welcomed by everyone while perusing the over 50 vendors showcasing their products and knowledge of the growing hobby.

As stated on the events official website, "Whether you're a seasoned aficionado or new to cigars, this event offers the perfect opportunity to relax, indulge, and connect with fellow enthusiasts and industry leaders.

This isn’t just a celebration of cigars – it’s an experience! Enjoy exclusive access to top cigar brands, including our Platinum Sponsor, Drew Estate Cigars, offering unbeatable deals, meet-ups with Jonathan Drew, and so much more!



Explore your favorite cigars and discover new ones in a vibrant, dynamic atmosphere. Plus, indulge in tastings from whiskey and bourbon vendors, perfectly paired with your cigars."

A special thank you to Jonathan Welzel, Steve Martin at Casa 1910, Wild Bill's Tobacco, and the professional staff at the M-1 Concourse for allowing 94.7 WCSX to be at the forefront of the first of many Great Lakes Cigar Festivals.