Classic Cars & Classic Rock Welcomed at Martha T. Berry

For the 2nd year in a row, 94.7 WCSX rolled into Mount Clemens for the 2nd annual Martha T. Berry Car Show. The classic car showcase hosted over 150 entrants…

Austin Zidar
radio road sign in front of building

WCSX is ready for a full day of good fun at the Martha T. Berry facility in Mount Clemens.

For the 2nd year in a row, 94.7 WCSX rolled into Mount Clemens for the 2nd annual Martha T. Berry Car Show. The classic car showcase hosted over 150 entrants and showcased some of the finest vehicles to ever come out of the Motor City.

The Martha T. Berry foundation and facility, (Located at 43533 Elizabeth St.
Mount Clemens, MI 48043) is tied to the community of Mount Clemens and Macomb County offering its elderly residents "the most needed medical care and nursing services to the elderly, frail, and most vulnerable."

As stated on their website, "OUR VALUES"

The Martha T. Berry Foundation plays a very important role in ensuring the highest quality of life for the residents of Martha T. Berry. The Foundation provides residents with opportunities for enjoyable and enriching experiences – things that other programs do not pay for: 

 Special resident activities and events, Aviaries for the residents to enjoy, Resident computer and internet access, Outdoor garden areas for residents to visit and relax in." 

The residents and car enthusiasts took in the day full of classic cars, the 94.7 WCSX street team took in the day full of classic rock and provided the soundtrack for this good cause. Special celebrity judges at the show included PROSECUTOR PETER J. LUCIDO and MACOMB COUNTY EXECUTIVE MARK HACKEL.

Stated by celebrity judge Peter Lucido himself, "Jeff Mandziuk's 1939 Packard hearse with coachwork and interior appointments by the Henney Motor Company was my pick for best in show. This vehicle defines what it means to truly go out in style!"

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Martha T. Berry including, Director of Admissions/Community Liaison Salvatore (Sam) D’Angelo, Martha T. Berry Medical Care Facility Executive Director Kevin Evans, Martha T. Berry Foundation Chair Karen Bathanti, Vice Chair Kimberly Nicholson, and other Martha T. Berry Foundation Board Members for organizing and hosting a wonderful outing. Also special thanks to First State Bank for being a sponsor and a good neighbor to the WCSX street team.

rows of cars at retirement facility.
So many cars to look at!
1939 packard car being slected as the winner.
This year's Best on Show a 1939 Packard Hearst.
table full of branding for wcsx event
Plenty of swag to giveaway at the 2nd annual Martha T Berry car show
rows of classic cars in a parking lot.
Over 150 participants showcased their finest from the Motor City here at the Martha T Berry car show.
radio tent set up on site at event.
94.7 WCSX is on site ready to play the soundtrack to your summer and car shows.
radio road sign in front of building
Classic car drives up to entrance
That Gremlin should Pacer itself, or maybe it's, that Pacer should Gremlin itself??
Man holds purple bag of prizes
Another winner of station swag courtesy of 94.7 WCSX.
woman stands holding a drink in front of black tent.
This winner can cozy up with a koozie courtesy of 94.7 WCSX.
group of people stand in front of a stage with awards.
The best in show has been announced at the 2nd Annual Martha T. Berry car show.
row of men take the statge at a car show
Special Celebrity judges Mark Hackel and Peter Lucido announce their personal picks!
Austin ZidarEditor
When he's not busy spinning his newest vinyl record purchase or crate digging for that hard-to-find grail at one of the many record shops, you can find Austin on the streets of Detroit with the WCSX promo team rocking out to all things classic rock.
