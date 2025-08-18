Classic Cars & Classic Rock Welcomed at Martha T. Berry

WCSX is ready for a full day of good fun at the Martha T. Berry facility in Mount Clemens.

For the 2nd year in a row, 94.7 WCSX rolled into Mount Clemens for the 2nd annual Martha T. Berry Car Show. The classic car showcase hosted over 150 entrants and showcased some of the finest vehicles to ever come out of the Motor City.

The Martha T. Berry foundation and facility, (Located at 43533 Elizabeth St.

Mount Clemens, MI 48043) is tied to the community of Mount Clemens and Macomb County offering its elderly residents "the most needed medical care and nursing services to the elderly, frail, and most vulnerable."

As stated on their website, "OUR VALUES"

The Martha T. Berry Foundation plays a very important role in ensuring the highest quality of life for the residents of Martha T. Berry. The Foundation provides residents with opportunities for enjoyable and enriching experiences – things that other programs do not pay for:

Special resident activities and events, Aviaries for the residents to enjoy, Resident computer and internet access, Outdoor garden areas for residents to visit and relax in."

The residents and car enthusiasts took in the day full of classic cars, the 94.7 WCSX street team took in the day full of classic rock and provided the soundtrack for this good cause. Special celebrity judges at the show included PROSECUTOR PETER J. LUCIDO and MACOMB COUNTY EXECUTIVE MARK HACKEL.

Stated by celebrity judge Peter Lucido himself, "Jeff Mandziuk's 1939 Packard hearse with coachwork and interior appointments by the Henney Motor Company was my pick for best in show. This vehicle defines what it means to truly go out in style!"

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Martha T. Berry including, Director of Admissions/Community Liaison Salvatore (Sam) D’Angelo, Martha T. Berry Medical Care Facility Executive Director Kevin Evans, Martha T. Berry Foundation Chair Karen Bathanti, Vice Chair Kimberly Nicholson, and other Martha T. Berry Foundation Board Members for organizing and hosting a wonderful outing. Also special thanks to First State Bank for being a sponsor and a good neighbor to the WCSX street team.