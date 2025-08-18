Cruisers head to Woodward Ave. for Cars and 94.7 WCSX

ContestsConcerts + Events
For thirty years now, the third Saturday of August on Woodward Avenue has become synonymous with car cruisers and vehicle enthusiasts alike for an event unlike any other. A cruise down Woodward Avenue during this time of the year is a dream for many to showcase their love for the vehicles that made Detroit the city the mecca of all thing's automobiles.

Over 40,000 cars go up and down the road known as M-1 (America's First Highway) during this storied event with attendance numbers around 1 million people.

In the middle of all the V-8 engines, pure octane excitement, colorful cars, and vehicle appreciation was 94.7 WCSX and DJ extraordinaire Screamin' Scott Randall.

The WCSX team was out early in the morning on the streets of Woodward Ave. to cruise on down to McDonalds (located at: 30807 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073) to take in all the fun the cruise has offer.

In addition to all the excitement around the event, WCSX had plenty of swag courtesy of McDonalds, and Dr. Pepper, keeping listeners and fellow cruisers a like cool in the summer heat.

In addition to the classic rock tunes, WCSX kept busy registering people to win tickets to the upcoming Alice Cooper & Judas Priest show happening at Pine Knob on October 2nd.

The sights of classic cars and the sounds of classic rock fueled the day for those in attendance. A special thank you for all who came out and rocked with Screamin' Scott and the 94.7 WCSX promo team. A thanks as well to the staff at McDonalds for having WCSX at the epicenter of the car cruise of all car cruises on Woodward Ave.

Also, a special shout out to the hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement officers who dedicated their time and energy in making sure that the cruise on Woodward Avenue was one to be enjoyed by all who came.

radio tent set up in the morning
Good morning to all your cruisers here on Woodward Avenue.
truck parked in front of restaurant.
94.7 WCSX is cruising with McDonalds and Dr. Pepper this summer.
paper poster on the ground with hat and coupons
Did we mention all the awesome swag and prizes to giveaway?
two women stand in front of tent.
These cruisers have been out since 5am waiting to get their hands on these WCSX posters.
man holds bag of mcdonalds fries
Screamin' Scott is staying cool with McDonald's and Dr. Pepper at the cruise.
truck passes on woodward avenue.
I bet I know what radio station they'll be tuning into this fall to listen to all the Michigan Football games!
mans points at blimp
LOOK LOOK!! IT'S A ZEPPELIN!! Is it Goodyear or Led??
three men stand together
Its Former Stone Soup Project Winner Dan hanging out with Screamin' Scott!
couple stands in front of black tent.
The happy couple is rocking with 94.7 WCSX this summer!!
cars pass by road sign
Cruisin' with Classic Rock courtesy of 94.7 WCSX.
car cruisers hold up wcsx sign.
Robert & Mary Walker from Swartz Creek love rocking with 94.7 WCSX, especially in their '56 Ford Fairlane.
Grimace stands in front of wcsx tent
Grimace is feeling lucky to win with 94.7 WCSX.
man in hat holds kkoozie
This listener is staying cool with WCSX and Dr. Pepper.
blimp passes over radio station tent.
The Goodyear Blimp is here passing by to say hi to 94.7 WCSX.
officer of the law arrests man at car cruise
Hey Scott, didn't you know you can't do burnouts in the parking lot???
woman holds drink at radio tent
This Dr. Pepper koozie is making me thirsty!
classic car passes onto wooward avenue.
You know they are listening to "The Cars" tuned to 94.7 WCSX.
man holds cold drink outside.
Another WCSX listener is staying cool this summer with Dr. Pepper!
man holds bumper sticker in his vehicle.
This listener drove all the way up from Toldeo to cruise with 94.7 WCSX.
woman holds koozie with man
Screamin' Scott just loves giving away swag to his fans!
car passes sign and mcdonalds with blimp in the sky.
Classic Rock and Classic Cars go together just as well like a slice of cheese and a burger.
Austin ZidarEditor
When he's not busy spinning his newest vinyl record purchase or crate digging for that hard-to-find grail at one of the many record shops, you can find Austin on the streets of Detroit with the WCSX promo team rocking out to all things classic rock.
