Cruisers head to Woodward Ave. for Cars and 94.7 WCSX

For thirty years now, the third Saturday of August on Woodward Avenue has become synonymous with car cruisers and vehicle enthusiasts alike for an event unlike any other. A cruise down Woodward Avenue during this time of the year is a dream for many to showcase their love for the vehicles that made Detroit the city the mecca of all thing's automobiles.

Over 40,000 cars go up and down the road known as M-1 (America's First Highway) during this storied event with attendance numbers around 1 million people.

In the middle of all the V-8 engines, pure octane excitement, colorful cars, and vehicle appreciation was 94.7 WCSX and DJ extraordinaire Screamin' Scott Randall.

The WCSX team was out early in the morning on the streets of Woodward Ave. to cruise on down to McDonalds (located at: 30807 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073) to take in all the fun the cruise has offer.

In addition to all the excitement around the event, WCSX had plenty of swag courtesy of McDonalds, and Dr. Pepper, keeping listeners and fellow cruisers a like cool in the summer heat.

In addition to the classic rock tunes, WCSX kept busy registering people to win tickets to the upcoming Alice Cooper & Judas Priest show happening at Pine Knob on October 2nd.

The sights of classic cars and the sounds of classic rock fueled the day for those in attendance. A special thank you for all who came out and rocked with Screamin' Scott and the 94.7 WCSX promo team. A thanks as well to the staff at McDonalds for having WCSX at the epicenter of the car cruise of all car cruises on Woodward Ave.

Also, a special shout out to the hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement officers who dedicated their time and energy in making sure that the cruise on Woodward Avenue was one to be enjoyed by all who came.