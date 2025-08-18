Eddie Van Halen’s Ghost Visits Diamond Dave

It’s been four years since Eddie Van Halen passed away, and yet somehow, he still finds a way to be the center of the band’s story. If you’re a Van Halen fan like me, you already know this: Eddie was larger than life. Even in death, his presence looms so big that it feels like the band isn’t done with us yet.

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Musician Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at their dress rehearsal for family and friends at the Forum on February 8, 2012 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Case in point: Sammy Hagar swore up and down a few years ago that Eddie’s ghost literally visited him in a dream. Not a casual dream where you bump into someone from high school at the mall. No, this was Eddie Van Halen, sitting in front of him with a guitar, asking, “Hey Sammy, you want to write a song?”

And what came out of that cosmic songwriting session? A little track called “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight”—released earlier this year and hailed as one of the most touching moments of Hagar’s post-Van Halen career. Sammy wasn’t joking about it, either. He described the exact lick Eddie showed him, almost like the guy reached across the divide between life and death to give him one last riff.

That’s the kind of thing that gives fans chills. And as someone who grew up blasting 5150 and Fair Warning back-to-back, I thought, “Yeah, if Eddie’s ghost was going to show up anywhere, it’d be to his old bandmates.”

Well, now it’s David Lee Roth’s turn. And, because he’s Diamond Dave, it comes with a twist only he could deliver.

Roth’s Ghost Story

At a show last week, Dave casually dropped the bomb that Eddie’s ghost had visited him too. The setting? While Dave was watching the weather report. Only Roth would have a supernatural encounter during the seven-day forecast.

According to Dave, Eddie was laughing—full Eddie-style belly laugh—and he had a secret to share. He leaned in and told Roth that the lick he’d handed Sammy? The one that became “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight”? Yeah, Eddie joked it was just Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida”… backwards.

And the kicker? “Don’t tell him.”

That’s pure Roth. A little wink, a little jab, and a whole lot of theater.

Ghost Cigarettes and Ghost Marlboros

Roth didn’t stop there. He said he and Eddie shared a ghost cigarette—a Marlboro Red, of course, not one of those “weak white ones.” They laughed, they hugged, and Dave told Eddie to save him a seat in hell.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I can hear Eddie’s laugh in that moment. The man had a way of making even the most ridiculous thing sound like an inside joke. And leave it to Dave to turn what could’ve been a solemn story into a vaudeville skit about the afterlife.

It’s classic Van Halen energy: part heart, part humor, and a whole lot of rock-and-roll absurdity.

Fan Perspective: Loving Both Camps

Here’s the thing—fans like me don’t want to pick sides anymore. Sammy vs. Dave? That debate was fun when MTV was still showing videos, but we’ve grown up. We know both eras gave us incredible music. Dave gave us “Jump,” “Panama,” “Unchained.” Sammy gave us “Dreams,” “Best of Both Worlds,” “Right Now.” We got two Hall of Fame frontmen in one band. That’s not a fight; that’s a blessing.

Getty Images

So when Sammy gets serious about Eddie visiting him from the other side, I believe him. Why not? Music has always been spiritual, and Eddie’s genius doesn’t feel like something that would just… vanish. And when Dave turns around and riffs on the same idea, spinning it into comedy, I love that too. Because it’s Dave being Dave—making us laugh while reminding us Eddie’s spirit is still hanging around.

Why This Story Hits Home

As a fan, I can’t help but think this is exactly how Eddie would want to be remembered. Not with silence. Not with tears. But with stories, laughter, riffs, and a few tall tales that get passed around like ghost cigarettes.

It’s almost poetic that Sammy and Dave are both keeping Eddie alive in their own ways—Sammy through music, Dave through humor. Two sides of the same coin, just like Van Halen always was.

And yeah, maybe Eddie’s ghost really did show up with a riff, or a joke, or a pack of Marlboros. Or maybe these guys are just finding creative ways to process the loss of their friend. Either way, the result is the same: we’re still talking about Eddie. Still smiling. Still remembering why this band was—and always will be—different.

One Last Laugh

There’s no word on when Eddie plans to drop in on Gary Cherone. But if he does, I hope he tells him the riff for “Encore” was secretly “Achy, Breaky Heart” played sideways.