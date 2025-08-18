Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025 Huzzah!

I always stop to see the pickle man. Dustin is the most famous of the pickle people. He will sell you a pickle while busting out pickle double entendre in record time.

I've been showing up to the Shire of Holly since the late '80s. The Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025 continues the tradition of being a great experience full of surprises and fun. When I first attended, I had no idea what I was in for. It was such a blast then and now. It's still something I look forward to every year. People are lively, funny, cheeky and unexpected. Where else can you have a friend arrested, throw tomatoes at people, and watch a live joust?

Highlight Pictures

Donielle Flynn I'm always impressed by the flower people. Walking around while balancing a giant basket of roses on my head... I think I'll leave that task to the professionals at The Michigan Renaissance Fetival 2025.

Every year it's a different experience, but I do have my "must see" list. The Pickle Man is one of my favorites (pic above). Dustin is my OG of pickle people. He'll sell you one of his big pickles for $3 and ask you to leave a tip... and only the tip in his jar.

I always stop by to say, "G'Day" to m'ladies at Hearts Delight. They are tremendous. So friendly and such great service. I love them. They are the ones who have dressed me for more than one go-around. For the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025, I only asked to borrow a hat since we were tight on time and had lots to see, but for a luxurious crisscross-applesauce experience to make you feel like a true lady, go see Hearts Delight.

Donielle Flynn These are m'ladies! The Hearts Delight clothing shop is always a stop for me.

Pirates and Pups Weekend

Donielle Flynn The Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025 kicked off with their traditional Pirates and Pups Weekend.

The traditional theme for opening weekend (one of my favorite themes) is Pirates and Pups. People come out dressed in awesome costumes and bring their dogs. A lot of the dogs are in costume too! Check out this guy... lol

Donielle Flynn This guy! The quintessential pirate pup at the Michigan Renassaince Festival 2025. Hilarious!

Welcome to the Puppy's Pub! The Salty Seadog set up a cool watering station for all the pups of the Pirates and Pups weekened at RenFest. Finn stopped by for a cool one at Puppy's Pub!

Donielle Flynn He's such a good looking dog! I grabbed a pic of Finn, the smooth collie, next a water station one of the booths had set out for the pups at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025.

Turkey Leg Must-Have

Another tradition we have is the turkey leg. Austin from the WCSX promo team always gets a turkey leg. We've made a habit of turning it into an epic photo shoot each year. "Alas poor turkey leg, I knew him, Horatio: a leg of infinite tenderness, of most excellent juice."

Donielle Flynn Sir Austin holds his turkey leg in high esteem. HUZZAH!

A Blue Ribbon Knight

Check Mike out! I loved Mike's take on the renaissance gear. The knights who say "PBR ME ASAP." I always love the homemade costumes, but this one says, "I brought the party" in so many ways.

Donielle Flynn Mike drove down from West Branch to attend the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025 while sporting his homemade PBR knight costume.

And these are all the things you see just walking around! That's before you include the jousts, live music and comedy shows, the shopping, the food, and the pubs! Grab some tickets and get out there! How long has the festival been a thing in Michigan? Find out more about the history:

History of RenFest

The Michigan Renaissance Festival began in 1979, originally staged in Clarkston, Michigan, as a small event that recreated the look and feel of a 16th-century village. It proved popular right away and steadily grew.

By 1985, the festival had moved to its permanent home in Holly, Michigan, where organizers built out the festival grounds into a more elaborate, immersive village setting. The site continues to expand and evolve, featuring themed weekends, costumed performers, artisan vendors, jousting, and period-style food and drink.

The festival runs annually from late August through early October, drawing large crowds from across Michigan and surrounding states. On average, it attracts around 250,000 to 300,000 visitors each year, making it one of the largest Renaissance festivals in the United States.