Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025 Huzzah!

Donielle Flynn
a woman wearing a pirate hat and sunglasses bites a pickle. a man standing next to her is smiling. Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025

I always stop to see the pickle man. Dustin is the most famous of the pickle people. He will sell you a pickle while busting out pickle double entendre in record time.

Donielle Flynn

I've been showing up to the Shire of Holly since the late '80s. The Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025 continues the tradition of being a great experience full of surprises and fun. When I first attended, I had no idea what I was in for. It was such a blast then and now. It's still something I look forward to every year. People are lively, funny, cheeky and unexpected. Where else can you have a friend arrested, throw tomatoes at people, and watch a live joust?

Highlight Pictures

a woman balances a giant basket of flowers on her head at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025Donielle Flynn

I'm always impressed by the flower people. Walking around while balancing a giant basket of roses on my head... I think I'll leave that task to the professionals at The Michigan Renaissance Fetival 2025.

Every year it's a different experience, but I do have my "must see" list. The Pickle Man is one of my favorites (pic above). Dustin is my OG of pickle people. He'll sell you one of his big pickles for $3 and ask you to leave a tip... and only the tip in his jar.

I always stop by to say, "G'Day" to m'ladies at Hearts Delight. They are tremendous. So friendly and such great service. I love them. They are the ones who have dressed me for more than one go-around. For the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025, I only asked to borrow a hat since we were tight on time and had lots to see, but for a luxurious crisscross-applesauce experience to make you feel like a true lady, go see Hearts Delight.

6 ladies smiling and laughing. They are dressed in renaissance clothing. The clothing shop is called Hearts Delight. It's at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025 Donielle Flynn

These are m'ladies! The Hearts Delight clothing shop is always a stop for me.

Pirates and Pups Weekend

a man and woman dressed up for the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025. The man has an eye-patch. Their dog is sitting in front of him.Donielle Flynn

The Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025 kicked off with their traditional Pirates and Pups Weekend.

The traditional theme for opening weekend (one of my favorite themes) is Pirates and Pups. People come out dressed in awesome costumes and bring their dogs. A lot of the dogs are in costume too! Check out this guy... lol

A small dog is looking at the camera dressed in a costume that makes him look like a tiny pirate.Donielle Flynn

This guy! The quintessential pirate pup at the Michigan Renassaince Festival 2025. Hilarious!

Welcome to the Puppy's Pub! The Salty Seadog set up a cool watering station for all the pups of the Pirates and Pups weekened at RenFest. Finn stopped by for a cool one at Puppy's Pub!

A dog (smooth collie breed) sits next to 6 water bowls set out for dogs at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025.Donielle Flynn

He's such a good looking dog! I grabbed a pic of Finn, the smooth collie, next a water station one of the booths had set out for the pups at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025.

Turkey Leg Must-Have

Another tradition we have is the turkey leg. Austin from the WCSX promo team always gets a turkey leg. We've made a habit of turning it into an epic photo shoot each year. "Alas poor turkey leg, I knew him, Horatio: a leg of infinite tenderness, of most excellent juice."

A man in a black renaissance costume is holding up a turkey leg and posing while standing on a bale of hay.Donielle Flynn

Sir Austin holds his turkey leg in high esteem. HUZZAH!

A Blue Ribbon Knight

Check Mike out! I loved Mike's take on the renaissance gear. The knights who say "PBR ME ASAP." I always love the homemade costumes, but this one says, "I brought the party" in so many ways.

A man is dressed in a knight's costume.. it's made from Pabst Blue Ribbon boxes.Donielle Flynn

Mike drove down from West Branch to attend the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025 while sporting his homemade PBR knight costume.

And these are all the things you see just walking around! That's before you include the jousts, live music and comedy shows, the shopping, the food, and the pubs! Grab some tickets and get out there! How long has the festival been a thing in Michigan? Find out more about the history:

History of RenFest

The Michigan Renaissance Festival began in 1979, originally staged in Clarkston, Michigan, as a small event that recreated the look and feel of a 16th-century village. It proved popular right away and steadily grew.

By 1985, the festival had moved to its permanent home in Holly, Michigan, where organizers built out the festival grounds into a more elaborate, immersive village setting. The site continues to expand and evolve, featuring themed weekends, costumed performers, artisan vendors, jousting, and period-style food and drink.

The festival runs annually from late August through early October, drawing large crowds from across Michigan and surrounding states. On average, it attracts around 250,000 to 300,000 visitors each year, making it one of the largest Renaissance festivals in the United States.

Over the years, it’s become a beloved tradition, offering a blend of history, theater, fantasy, and community celebration. Huzzah! Enjoy the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025! Open now through September 28th.

Michigan Ren FairMichigan Ren FestMichigan Renaissance Festival
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
