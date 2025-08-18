The Bronco Roadster Concept: I Want This To Happen. NOW.

I’ve been in love with the Ford Bronco from the first time I ever saw one. It has always represented more than just a vehicle — it’s a lifestyle, a piece of American design history, and a platform for creativity that few other nameplates can touch. And now, with the unveiling of the Bronco Roadster Concept, that legacy is more alive than ever.

When I first laid eyes on this concept, I’ll be honest: I caught myself grinning. This isn’t just another design study — it’s a reminder of why the Bronco has remained iconic for nearly 60 years.

Back to the Beginning

Robert Gelardi, Bronco’s Chief Designer, described the project as a tribute to the OG 1966 Bronco U13 Roadster. That’s where the Bronco story started — marketed as “the world’s first four-wheel drive sports car.”

“The Bronco team’s brief was to make a Mustang for off-road,” Gelardi wrote. “Fun through simplicity was central to all three of the original body styles, but the U13 Roadster was the closest in execution to an off-road Mustang.”

That idea — fun through simplicity — is what made the Bronco so compelling then, and it’s what makes this Roadster Concept feel so right now.

Inspiration from the Purest Bronco

During the design of the 2021 Bronco, Gelardi and his team worked with enthusiasts and historians who know the DNA of the brand inside and out. One of them owned a beautifully spartan 1966 Wimbledon White Roadster. That vehicle became the touchstone for this new concept.

“What struck me about that original roadster was its compelling simplicity,” Gelardi said. “It didn’t need big tires, a lift, or off-road lights to look good. It was just this pure expression of what I call ‘Go Anywhere, Open Air’ — the essential cool that made Bronco special from day one.”

And you can see that philosophy baked into every inch of the Roadster Concept.

Addition by Subtraction

Instead of piling on gadgets and flashy touches, the design team asked themselves the hardest question in design: What can we take away?

The Roadster Concept pares everything back — simplified seating, a pared-down floor, a utilitarian rear compartment. Outside, it features machined Fifteen52 Analog wheels, a tailgate updated to a fold-down design stamped with the classic FORD wordmark, and front and rear bumpers modified to more closely resemble the original Bronco.

This is the sixth-generation Bronco reduced to its essence — what Gelardi calls “turning the 6G into an OG.”

Built for Immersion, Not Just Transportation

What I love most about the Bronco Roadster Concept is that it’s not just about nostalgia. It’s about experience.

“When you’re in a vehicle like the Bronco Roadster, you’re not just passing through nature – you’re immersed in it,” Gelardi explained. “Open air isn’t just a feature – it’s fundamental to what Bronco means, and it connects directly to our ‘Built Wild’ philosophy.”

That’s exactly how I’ve always felt about the Bronco. It’s not a vehicle you sit in and drive — it’s a vehicle that pulls you into the world around you.

Why It Matters

No, this Roadster Concept isn’t intended for production. But I can’t help but say what every Bronco fan is thinking: Please build this.

Because this concept shows why the Bronco continues to matter six decades after its debut. It’s not just about capability. It’s about emotion. It’s about stripping things down to the essentials and remembering that joy comes from freedom, adventure, and simplicity.

As Gelardi put it:

“Sometimes, the most profound statement you can make is knowing exactly what to leave out.”

A Celebration of the Bronco Spirit

The Bronco Roadster Concept is more than a showpiece. It’s a reminder that even as the brand evolves into electrification, technology, and future generations, Ford hasn’t forgotten what made the Bronco a legend.

From the OG 1966 Roadster to the 6th Generation Bronco, this one-off creation bridges the past and the present. It celebrates everything that drew me — and millions of others — to the Bronco in the first place: simplicity, style, freedom, and adventure.