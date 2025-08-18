This Day in Rock History: August 18

Aug. 18 is an eventful day in rock history, with era-defining debuts and legendary performances from bands such as The Beatles and Aerosmith. These are some of the most important things that have happened on this day throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some rock legends welcomed new band members on this day, while others had their breakthrough moment in the industry. Some essential firsts to happen on Aug. 18 in the rock world are:

The Beatles played their first show with new drummer Ringo Starr at Hulme Hall in Birkenhead, England. The band had fired their previous drummer, Pete Best, two days earlier. 1977: British trio The Police played their first show at Rebecca's Nightclub in Birmingham, U.K. Global success soon followed, with audiences fascinated by the band's unique mix of rock, reggae, and jazz. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a few decades later in 2003. All three band members have also had successful solo careers.

British trio The Police played their first show at Rebecca's Nightclub in Birmingham, U.K. Global success soon followed, with audiences fascinated by the band's unique mix of rock, reggae, and jazz. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a few decades later in 2003. All three band members have also had successful solo careers. 1986: New Jersey band Bon Jovi released Slippery When Wet, the album that would catapult them to global fame due to hit songs such as "Livin' on a Prayer" and "You Give Love a Bad Name." Both reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and the album went on to sell over 15 million copies.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Aug. 18 has seen some great performances over the past few decades. These are the most memorable:

The Woodstock Festival closed on its fourth day despite being planned and promoted as a three-day event. It closed out in style, with Jimi Hendrix delivering an era-defining performance that included hits such as "Hey Joe" and a unique version of "The Star Spangled Banner." 1990: Legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page teamed up with Aerosmith at the Monsters of Rock festival at Castle Donington in the U.K. Their set was a blues-rock masterclass, with songs such as "Train Kept A-Rollin,'" "Red House," and Led Zeppelin's own "Immigrant Song."