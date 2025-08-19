From Kneecaps to Mozzarella Sticks: Dan Campbell’s Applebee’s Sequel Is Here

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions reacts prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

There are NFL head coaches who keep their summers quiet, maybe sneak away to a lake house or grind film in an office with the shades drawn. Then there’s Dan Campbell. The man who has turned the Detroit Lions into one of the NFL’s most exciting stories decided to spend part of his offseason working a side gig: logging hours as an Applebee’s shift manager.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Yes, seriously. And Detroit loves him for it.

From Ford Field to Half-Priced Apps

Campbell made his “acting debut” last year in an Applebee’s campaign after a little convincing from his wife, Holly, and his daughter, Piper. At first, he was reluctant. “My wife and my daughter are constantly like, ‘You have to do it, you have to do it. Do this.’ So, they talked me into the Applebee’s deal, and I said, ‘All right, we’ll do it,’” Campbell admitted.

The ads were shot at the Applebee’s in Howell, and the end result was exactly what Lions fans expected: authentic, funny, and so Dan Campbell. No over-polish, no corporate gloss. Just a coach who could pass as the guy greeting you with mozzarella sticks after a long shift.

And Campbell, being Campbell, nailed it in minimal takes. His spots lit up social media. Detroiters ate it up — pun fully intended.

The Sequel: Team Applebee’s

This summer, Campbell returned for Year Two. Only this time, he brought backup: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty joined him in the spots. Picture it: an NFL head coach, a rising QB, and a powerful running back, all suiting up behind the counter at Applebee’s.

Applebee’s president and Dine Brands CEO John Peyton summed it up best: “Bringing Coach Campbell back for Year 2 of our NFL partnership was a no-brainer. Not only does Dan continue to impress with his acting chops, but he brings an infectious charisma that raises the morale of any room he walks into. There’s a reason why he’s connected so well with both Applebee’s and NFL fans.”

Detroit fans don’t need convincing. We see it every Sunday — and now, every commercial break.

Coach, Critic, Comedian

Here’s the kicker: Campbell doesn’t even think he’s good at this. Ahead of a Lions practice this week, he was asked about his new Applebee’s run. “I don’t want to watch. I don’t want to see it,” he said with a smirk. “Listen, it was fun. I told Holly when I was done, ‘That didn’t feel good.’ So, if you’re asking me, I didn’t feel real good when I finished this one. I felt like last year was better, but anyway, all good.”

That’s classic Dan Campbell. He could bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Detroit and still shrug and say, “Eh, I could’ve done better.” It’s part of his DNA — relentlessly self-critical, endlessly driven, but always with a wink that lets you know he’s in on the joke.

Why Detroit Eats It Up

The reason this works isn’t complicated. We’ve had coaches come through Detroit who tried to be geniuses, who tried to be dictators, or who tried to be ghosts in the background. Campbell? He’s just himself. The same guy who talks about “grit” and biting kneecaps can slide into a commercial about baby back ribs and feel completely natural.

Because he is natural. He doesn’t act like he’s above Applebee’s — he acts like he belongs there. And that’s why fans adore him. He reflects Detroit. A little rough around the edges, a lot of hard work, and a personality that makes you root for him no matter what.

Bigger Than a Commercial

What’s funny is, Campbell will never care about how slick these spots look. But Detroit does. Because these commercials aren’t just marketing — they’re an extension of a coach who has captured this city’s heart.

Lions fans see it and think: that’s our guy. The one who turned Ford Field into one of the loudest places in the NFL. The one who made players believe again. The one who made us believe again.