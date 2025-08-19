ContestsConcerts + Events
Old Redford Arts Alley Rallies the Community

The Old Redford Art Alley backs up Artist Village at the intersection of Grand River and Lahser and it is helping rebuild Old Redford from the center out. With the…

A colorful wall mural painting in Redford, Michigan.

This mural, painted by Jason Phillips, is part of the Old Redford Arts Alley.

The Old Redford Art Alley backs up Artist Village at the intersection of Grand River and Lahser and it is helping rebuild Old Redford from the center out. With the help of the Art Alleys grant, they are able to do even more. For the Old Redford neighborhood, the grants mean murals, but also structural fortification. These funds give the residents the ability to do more to help their community.

Old Redford Arts Alley

This is the first of nine “Arts Alleys” being transformed under Detroit’s Blight to Beauty initiative, spearheaded by the City’s Office of Arts, Culture & Entrepreneurship (Detroit ACE). Honestly, I think they were the first because the residents are organized and motivated. This is a pretty amazing combination.

This transformation of the Old Redford Arts Alley builds upon their longstanding creative backbone. The neighborhood didn't just start these projects. They've been building this artistic community hub for years. The Artist Village serves as a dynamic cultural hub anchored by creatives like muralist Chazz Miller.

A beautiful wll mural of a yound woman with blue skin and two giant buns of hair. Part of Old Redford Art Alley and the Artist Villiage.Donielle Flynn

Chazz Miller's work is known around the world. He is an internationally recognized mural artist / teacher. Chazz has lent his talents to help furth the artist movement on Old Redford Arts Alley.

Through the Motor City Blight Busters and his own Detroit Public Art Workz, Miller has painted powerful murals including a tribute to Prince. You can feel the energy and a renewed sense of neighborhood pride and investment as you walk down the alley and through the Artist Village.

Large sunflowers are painted on the walls of a room with couches and chair lining the wall. The floor is tile.Donielle Flynn

Community spaces like this one are found through Artist Village. The village connects to The Old Redford Arts Alley.

It Takes a Village

Beyond Old Redford Art Alley itself, the Artist Village hosts other community-driven initiatives. Public art shows and monthly jazz or spoken word/open mic nights are some of the events designed to bring residents together. They also hold Friday fish fries and have yoga sessions on Saturdays.

An indoor public venue with a stage and seatingDonielle Flynn

Artist Village's indoor stage and seating for jazz nights and other community events.

Across the neighborhood, residents are also shaping the future through participatory planning including master plan development for 2040. The hope is to ensure that Redford grows in ways that reflect local aspirations and preserve its character. And they are very serious about it.

We spoke with John George. He's one of the creators of Blight Busters. John has been helping his community since 1988. John says his fortitude comes from a desire to help provide kids with a safe and culturally rich environment. He's not the only one. The whole downtown is deeply invested in taking the Old Redford neighborhood to new heights in the future. We salute and support their efforts.

Come See for Yourself!

The next Old Redford Art Alley event, InVision Art and Cultural Festival, is happening on September 13th, 2025 from 4-9pm! Purchase tickets through Detroitmonthofdesign.org.

a colorful mural covers the side of a building. Hibiscus flowers, greens and peoples face are paintedDonielle Flynn

Much of the downtown Redford buildings are also works of art.

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
