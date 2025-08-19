Screamin Scott Scramble Helps The Rainbow Connection

ContestsConcerts + Events
The Screamin Scott Scramble Golf Outing for the Rainbow Connection continues its tradition of silliness! What an unbelievable golf outing for this year’s 8th 2025 WCSX Screamin Scott Scramble at the Fernhill Golf Club….

What an unbelievable golf outing for this year’s 8th 2025 WCSX Screamin Scott Scramble at the Fernhill Golf Club. The staff at Fernhill was up for the challenge. We raised over $8,552.00 for children with the Rainbow Connection team.

And for this year, "Wish Kid." Scarlett, who was on hand for this year's outing.

Golfers were treated to an unusual golf outing with tricks at every dogwood right turn. From the Detroit Ghost Busters, Inflatable Advertising noodles, marshmallows, Drone Drop, Golf Cannon, smoke bombs, games, Jello shots, raffles, shotgun golf cannon start, and more all afternoon.

This year’s musical guests were Teresa Griffith, who belted out the National Anthem. Also, Erik Blundell, local guitar player, wowed the crowd out on the fairways.

Freddy’s Bar and Grill in Clinton Township is our host bar, which I couldn’t have done without Bobi-Jo Hubbard, Gino Genova, and the incredible staff. My Rock 4 Tots crew plays a huge role in helping us pull off another year.

Big thanks to Margie Anders, Loco Joe Evangelista, Bud Stade, Lori Mac, Dave Santia, The Speed Painter, DJ Jim Randalett, The Detroit Ghost Busters, Detroit, and countless other volunteers who make it a great outing every year.

Since day one, the Fern Hill Golf Club and Eloquent Banquet Center in Clinton Township has been the host golf center. When you meet the staff and enjoy the food while enjoying the banquet area, you will know why we chose it to host such a crazy golf outing.

From weddings and receptions to golf outings and dinner parties,
Fern Hill is your destination to host your next perfect event

Find out more about The Fern Hill Golf Club by visiting the web page

Dave Santia, Speed Painter, auctioned off two paintings

The Screamin Scramble Date For Next Year Is August 2nd

Work is already underway to plan next year's event. More fun, more debauchery is coming soon.

But Next up is WCSX's Rock 4 Tots in December. Watch the Facebook page for updates

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
