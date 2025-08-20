Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams Gives 500 Backpacks to Kids at Forest Park Event

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 14: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions warms-up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

At a bustling back-to-school event Sunday, Detroit Lions star Jameson Williams brightened the day for hundreds of kids at Forest Park. The east side gathering buzzed with excitement as he passed out 500 backpacks stuffed and school gear. Kids squealed with joy at the petting zoo while families shared meals from food trucks.

"I think it's really important because some cities are rough. A lot of kids don't really see the things that they can do while taking sports serious," Williams told MLive. "That's really why I do it, just to show them I'm just like you, and you can do it too."

His mother Tianna Williams brought the vision to life through his foundation. Kids bounced in inflatable castles, petted farm animals, and played games. The sun-filled day sparked smiles across generations of Detroit families.

"I just want to be a face for the kids. Somebody to always remember," Williams said.

The Athlete Collective connected Williams with the Child's Play Foundation. Working together made the event possible. Child's Play Foundation opens doors to sports for young athletes by covering costs that block many from playing. They also run various youth programs from football to debate to mental health support for young competitors.

Child's Play Foundation leader Kierra Childs picked Forest Park with purpose. Many nearby families face tough times making ends meet. "For someone like Jameson Williams, who's not here from Detroit and wants to be able to give back to the community, that says a lot about his character," Childs said.