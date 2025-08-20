Detroit Schools’ Health Centers Grow to Nine Sites, Offering Free Medical Care and Family Services

Young adult Black man donating blood while sitting in medical chair, arm extended with intravenous needle inserted, participating in blood donation process at healthcare facility

School-based medical centers across Detroit have expanded from two to nine sites. These centers now give free care and support at several high schools: Central, Osborn, Martin Luther King Jr., and Denby - plus nearby schools for younger students.

"They can get clothing ... mobile dentist and vision, hearing services; they can even come see the doctor or the nurse practitioner to get shots, blood work done," said Tabitha Figueroa, according to WXYZ.

Each site acts as a one-stop spot for medical, mental, dental, and eye care. At Denby High, workers are building a food center where local people can pick up monthly supplies without income checks.

Staff have seen significant changes in student attendance since the program started. "We've seen a tremendous turnaround with children just coming and getting to school," Figueroa said.

The centers made a real difference for Brianna Beebe, who found help at Denby High after fleeing with her four kids. "It was a domestic situation, it was a very mental[ly] abusive kind of thing," Beebe said.

Through the hub's Hop, Skip, Drive service, Beebe's kids got rides to school. Staff also stepped in to find the family a place to live.

"When I tell you it was a big blessing, it was a huge blessing, like I could cry and tell you how much of a blessing that was because living in the shelter is not for the weak," Beebe said.

Police Chief Todd Bettison backed these efforts to aid families in need. Two local groups, Detroit Rescue Mission and SAY Detroit Better Together, pitched in with home supplies and food for those moving to new homes.