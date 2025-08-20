ContestsConcerts + Events
Farmington Hills Police Turn 911 Mix-up Into Sweet Birthday Surprise for Local Kids

Officers from Farmington Hills turned an accidental call into magic when they surprised a 7-year-old with gifts and a badge. The event took place on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Kristina Perez

Officers from Farmington Hills turned an accidental call into magic when they surprised a 7-year-old with gifts and a badge. The event took place on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

The story began with 4-year-old Micah, who dialed 911 while his dad handled the wash. The child chatted about his favorite sports and swimming during the call.

Two patrol units stopped by to check on the situation. All was well, and Micah and his older brother, Mitch, got a close look at the police cars. Officer Michael El-Hage learned about Mitch's upcoming birthday the next day and hatched a plan.

"I just said I'll see you guys tomorrow, just kept it vague just in case because you never know if you're going to be busy the next day," El-Hage said. "My plan was to maybe get them something for soccer."

The next day, the squad brought presents, with a soccer net as the main gift. During the celebration, Mitch got his own police badge and cap. El-Hage said the boys made him think of his own child at home.

"I just did it for the kids, honestly," El-Hage said. "I just see my son there, so being a dad, I think every day I can understand that that's what it's about for me."

The act of kindness struck deep with the family. "It's something my sons will never forget," their dad said. "We are extremely thankful to the Farmington Hills Police Department for showing so much kindness and love."

At a time when faith in law enforcement wavers, this simple act shines bright. Through small acts of friendship, these officers work to mend bonds with their community.

Farmington Hills
Kristina PerezWriter
