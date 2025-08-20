Home Décor Retailer At Home To Close 30 Stores as Debt Tops $2 Billion

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 16: The entrance to an At Home store on June 16, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The home decor and furniture retailer, with more than 200 locations in the United States, is filing for bankruptcy after struggling for months amid rising tariffs. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

At Home will shut its doors at 30 locations by September 30, 2025. The Texas retailer's cuts span 15 states, with its Ypsilanti, Michigan store on the list. Six more shops joined the closing roster on August 1.

The firm filed for Chapter 11 on June 16, 2025. Mounting costs hit hard. At Home claimed $2 billion in debt and increasing trade fees. At Home runs 260 shops nationwide. There are stores at nine locations in Michigan: Saginaw, Wixom, Bloomfield Hills, Troy, Utica, Roseville, Georgetown Township, and Kalamazoo.

Plans shifted after the bankruptcy papers went in. First came word of 26 closings. Then two stores got a pass. August brought six new names to the list. The Ypsilanti location at 3100 Washtenaw Avenue marks Michigan's first cut in this shake-up.

California bears the worst blow in this round of cuts, with eight shops locking up for good. Three New Jersey sites will go dark. Illinois loses a trio of stores too.

This move fits a grim pattern in 2025's retail scene. Big names keep falling: Big Lots, Joann Fabrics, Kohl's, JCPenney, Party City, and Claire's all shrunk their footprints or stumbled into court this year.