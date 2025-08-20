John Fogerty’s Legacy: Rock’s Eternal Flame Still Burns Bright

Unlike many of his peers, John Fogerty recently regained the rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs. In January 2023, Fogerty purchased the global publishing rights to the CCR catalog from Concord Records. Fogerty has been fighting to regain the rights to the CCR songs he wrote for decades. He said in a statement, “As of this January, I own my own songs again. This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do.”

There aren’t many names in rock history that feel as eternal as John Fogerty. The Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman didn’t just write songs that defined an era — he gave America a soundtrack for both its triumphs and its struggles. From Proud Mary rolling down the river to the fire of Fortunate Son, Fogerty’s voice is one of the most instantly recognizable in all of rock.

Now, with his new album Legacy, Fogerty is doing something both audacious and deeply personal: revisiting CCR’s classics in the studio, decades later, with the same fire he once had as a 23-year-old trying to break into the stratosphere.

I had the chance to sit down with John and talk about Legacy, the creative process, and his lifelong refusal to give up. As you’ll see, this project wasn’t just about re-recording songs. It was about rediscovering what made them timeless in the first place.

“Long As I Can See the Light” — and His Mother’s Porch

We began where I think most Fogerty conversations should: with light.

I asked him if Long As I Can See the Light was, in fact, inspired by that glow from home.

“Yes, certainly the home porch,” he told me. “The idea of getting back to the things that you know and that you appreciate and love — and that vision has stayed true all my life.”

And in many ways, isn’t that exactly what Legacy is? Coming home to the music that defined him, and making sure that the light he lit with CCR continues to shine for generations.

The Refusal to Quit

I told John something I’ve always admired about him: he never gave up. Many artists fade, some walk away. But John kept pushing forward through lawsuits, band breakups, and long stretches where progress was more about survival than momentum.

“You are an example to me,” I said, “of someone that never gave up. You got there. You did it.”

“Yeah,” John admitted, “you know, there were certainly times when I had to stop trying to move forward and just protect myself, you might say, circle the wagons. But I certainly never gave up. I just… you know, I was born with the love of music. It is truly the thing I wanted to do, even though sometimes it got a little murky and cloudy. You know, it finally opened up and here we are and I’m loving doing what I’m doing.”

That right there — that’s John Fogerty. Not just a survivor of the music business, but a man who always kept his eyes on the music itself.

Facing Down Proud Mary Again

You might assume that re-recording CCR’s greatest hits would be second nature to him. But John admitted something surprising: he was afraid of the project.

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“I mean, it just sounded like… you know, my wife had suggested this many years ago. And I wasn’t ready, I guess. Just knowing how difficult it probably would be to sound like something that was from 50 years ago.”

The breakthrough moment came months into the sessions when he listened back to his early Legacy take of Proud Mary.

“I thought I had done a good job singing Proud Mary, had certainly been singing it for 50-some odd years. And I listened… I almost, hmm, I’m listening and in my mind, I’m turning around to the other people. I dare anyone to tell me that that’s not good. Because actually it wasn’t. If it was okay, it was adequate. And I sat there feeling a little underwhelmed.”

That realization sent him back — not just into the booth, but back in time.

“I started listening to the original again that I had sung when I was 23. And I decided that I needed to get my brain to go back and feel like I did at that age… what the studio was like… what the conditions were when I first sang Proud Mary. And I decided what that was, was it was a matter of life and death. You know, I’m coming from nothing and I’m trying to be way up there in the stratosphere of the music world. And I sang my little heart out trying to get there. That’s what I had to do.”

That’s the difference between Legacy and a nostalgia project. Fogerty wasn’t just copying old tracks — he was reliving them.

A Record That Almost Didn’t Happen

As John explained, the project could have easily died on the cutting room floor.

“I think making this record or me saying that this record is okay, you know, is good to put out… I think I had to do that because I probably would have nixed the whole thing. I really didn’t want to make a record that sucks. Who does?”

And so, Legacy became not just about honoring the past but also about proving something to himself.

“I think God just said, ‘Hey, Fogerty, it’s not going to be as easy as you think.’ So I think it was a good thing. Certainly, this has helped me, has helped me, I think, in my own musical growth right now, as of this time in my life.”

The CCR Microbus

One of my favorite moments in our talk had nothing to do with Legacy — it was about CCR’s very first touring vehicle. I asked if he remembered his band’s first van.

“Oh yeah,” John laughed. “We had a VW Microbus, had Dual Floor Company — that’s D-U-A-L, I think, Dual. And so, you know, it was probably 20 years old when we got it. And that would be us chugling down the road to different gigs all over California, really, in those days. Very underpowered, but we could get all our gear in there and the entire band too.”

From a rusty old bus to headlining stadiums. That’s rock history in one anecdote.

If You’re New to CCR

What about the new fan, the younger listener who’s never really heard CCR? I asked him which Legacy track he’d point them to first.

“Oh, I’d probably say Fortunate Son.”

Why?

“I love rock and roll. And at the time, I was trying to do a screamer. You know, I really take no prisoners rock and roll record. And that’s what Fortunate Son became all those years ago. And I think it’s still there.”

Still there indeed.

Detroit, Bob Seger, and Respect

You know me — I couldn’t let him go without a Detroit connection. Fogerty has always had a special bond with this city, and I reminded him of it.

“You know we love you here in Detroit,” I told him. “You have a special place in the Motor City.”

“Oh, thank you, Jim,” he said warmly. “Appreciate it.”

And then we went into Bob Seger. I asked him which Seger song he’d cover.

“Wow, well, you know, Night Moves. That would be daunting. I don’t think anyone can own that but Bob… but it’d be fun to try, wouldn’t it?”

I told him what I believe — that he could make a meal out of it, just like he does with everything else on Legacy.

Still Hungry

For all the legacy talk, Fogerty isn’t living in the past. He’s very much still a man on fire.

“Well, I still love music, you know, and the challenge of trying to do it well. And that’s, you know, I’ll keep doing this as long as I’m alive, be doing it.”

That’s John Fogerty in a nutshell. A legend, yes. But more than that — a musician who still wakes up hungry.

Why Legacy Matters

For fans, Legacy isn’t just a must-have album. It’s a reminder that music’s soul doesn’t fade with age. It deepens. Fogerty didn’t just retrace CCR’s steps — he showed us how much more those songs mean when sung from a lifetime of experience.