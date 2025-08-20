National Radio Day 2025

94.7 WCSX parks in front of Eastpointe high school for the 2024 gratiot cruise.

August 20, 2025, is National Radio Day. Radio is one of the most incredible technologies on Earth –

Today we rely more heavily on the World Wide Web and our cell phone for what we once relied on the radio.

The radio is far from dead and increasingly appreciated for being there for you all these years.

Radio Now Is Over 120 Years Old

Radio is only 120 years old . The first practical wireless radio communication system was developed in 1895 by Guglielmo Marconi. But I still believe that scientists like Nikola Tesla experimented with wireless communication and should get extra credit nod.

That wonderful invention was huge for music and changed the landscape of the industry immediately. News was taken to the radio, as well, and announcers could quickly hop on air to deliver the happenings of the day to a massive audience.

Here's The News From Detroit

The first radio news program was broadcast on August 31, 1920, right here in Detroit — at a station that is still on today as WWJ.

Radio Today

Radio changed and adapted with the digital revolution and the wireless era. Today, though radio is used for a variety of functions, and combined with social media, people still love it. Still has that local connection.

Radio isn't going away anytime soon. We appreciate the radio even more these days.

Tons of folks stopped by a free spin on the WCSX prize wheel!

Screamin Scott's Start was at a High School Station WPHS

1979, Before Scott Was Screamin, He Was In High School Radio in Warren

It has been my pleasure to be a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio.

When I'm not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find me devoting time to local charities with my “Screamin Angels” and for 17 years with the Rock 4 Tots charity. And the last 12 years with his local band, "Chit!"

Let me say a big thank you to all, and here's to many years ahead

Happy National Radio Day