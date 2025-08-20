Randy Rhoads’ Classical Music Dream: Guitar Legend’s Plans Revealed Before Tragic Death

Randy Rhoads planned to step away from Ozzy Osbourne's band just before his death in 1982. His goal was to get a master's degree in classical music at UCLA.

"He had told Ozzy just a few short days before he passed that he was done with touring and wanted to come back home," his sister Kathy Rhoads told Guitar World.

The plan was to pursue his degree at UCLA, where his parents studied years before. "My mom was at the beginning of the process to get him into the school and get his master's degree in classical music. She was starting the process and contacting the school. And he was really looking forward to that," Kathy Rhoads said.

The news stunned Ozzy. "Are you crazy? You're a rock star," Osbourne fired back at Randy. When the young musician stood firm, Ozzy continued, "Okay, you could buy your own fucking college by the time you're done if you keep doing this!"

But money meant little to Randy. "For Randy, the biggest key was that he was a true musician. It was always about the music for him," his sister shared.

After Osbourne split from Black Sabbath in 1979, he chose Randy to play guitar on his solo project. Their two albums together changed metal guitar forever, mixing classical touches with hard rock power.