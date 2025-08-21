2025 List of Cider Mills Open for the Season

Mid-August, it's already Cider Mill time. That means Football, apples, donuts, fritters, and most importantly, Cider Mills.

There are cider mills all over metro Detroit with opening dates throughout August and September. Many are open year-round.

List Of Cider Mills Open or Soon To Be Open

Miller's Big Red Orchard

4900 32 Mile Rd. in Washington Twp.

Open now, market opens Sept. 4

Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill

1479 Ranch Rd in Holly

Open now

Three Cedars Farm

7897 Six Mile Rd. in Northville

Opens Friday, Aug. 29

Pankiewicz Cider Mill

10387 Lindsey Rd. in Casco

Open now

Apple Charlies

38035 S. Huron Rd. in New Boston

Open now

Yate's

1950 E. Avon Rd. in Rochester Hills

Open now

Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill

17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada

Open now

Blake's Lyon Township

51475 Silver Lake Rd. in South Lyon

Open now

Franklin

7450 Franklin Rd. in Franklin

Opens Saturday, Aug. 30

Long Family Orchards

1540 E. Commerce Rd. in Commerce Township

Open now

Parmenter's

714 Base Line Rd. in Northville

Opens Saturday, Aug. 23

Plymouth Orchards

10685 Warren Rd. in Plymouth

Opens Saturday, Aug. 30

Spicer Orchards

10411 Clyde Rd. in Fenton

Open now

Stony Creek Orchard & Cider

2961 32 Mile Rd. in Bruce Township

Opens tentatively Friday, Sept. 12

Wiard's Orchards

5565 Merritt in Ypsilanti

Store opens Sept. 2

Westview Orchards

65075 Van Dyke in Washington Township

Open now

Enjoy Michigan's best cider mills this year.

This Year's Apple Crop Harvest Looks Great!

Michigan's 2025 apple crop is expected to be another large one, with projections around 30 million bushels.

This would make it the fourth consecutive year of above-average production for the state.

Favorable weather conditions in the spring, including no significant frost or freeze events, contributed to the positive outlook

Check Out My Favorite Place

Hy's is off the beaten path compared to established mills.

Found this great site while on a motorcycle ride a few years ago.

The Hy's family has been producing high-quality cider for over three generations. They have perfected their craft and take pride in sharing their delicious cider with the world.

Located at 6350 37 Mile Rd, Romeo, Michigan, they offer a wide variety of flavors, ranging from traditional apple to unique blends like pear and ginger. The ciders are so delicious, I just had to brag a little.

Saturday & Sunday 11 am-6 pm Sept.7th - Nov. 3rd