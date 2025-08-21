2025 List of Cider Mills Open for the Season

ContestsConcerts + Events
Screamin' Scott
Yate's Cider Mill, Rochester
Scott Randall

Mid-August, it's already Cider Mill time. That means Football, apples, donuts, fritters, and most importantly, Cider Mills.

There are cider mills all over metro Detroit with opening dates throughout August and September. Many are open year-round.

Apple Harvest Underway In Brandenburg

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

List Of Cider Mills Open or Soon To Be Open

The cider press! Parshallville is one of the few mills still run by water.

The cider press!

Miller's Big Red Orchard
4900 32 Mile Rd. in Washington Twp.
Open now, market opens Sept. 4

Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill
1479 Ranch Rd in Holly
Open now

Three Cedars Farm
7897 Six Mile Rd. in Northville
Opens Friday, Aug. 29

Pankiewicz Cider Mill
10387 Lindsey Rd. in Casco
Open now

Apple Charlies
38035 S. Huron Rd. in New Boston
Open now

Yate's
1950 E. Avon Rd. in Rochester Hills
Open now

Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill
17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada
Open now

Blake's Lyon Township
51475 Silver Lake Rd. in South Lyon
Open now

Franklin
7450 Franklin Rd. in Franklin
Opens Saturday, Aug. 30

Long Family Orchards
1540 E. Commerce Rd. in Commerce Township
Open now

Parmenter's
714 Base Line Rd. in Northville
Opens Saturday, Aug. 23

Plymouth Orchards
10685 Warren Rd. in Plymouth
Opens Saturday, Aug. 30

Spicer Orchards
10411 Clyde Rd. in Fenton
Open now

Stony Creek Orchard & Cider
2961 32 Mile Rd. in Bruce Township
Opens tentatively Friday, Sept. 12

Wiard's Orchards
5565 Merritt in Ypsilanti
Store opens Sept. 2

Westview Orchards
65075 Van Dyke in Washington Township
Open now

Enjoy Michigan's best cider mills this year.

You can't beat these to-go treats!

You can't beat these to-go treats!

This Year's Apple Crop Harvest Looks Great!

Michigan's 2025 apple crop is expected to be another large one, with projections around 30 million bushels.

 This would make it the fourth consecutive year of above-average production for the state.

 Favorable weather conditions in the spring, including no significant frost or freeze events, contributed to the positive outlook

Check Out My Favorite Place

HY's cider Mill

HY's Cider Mill in Romeo, Michigan

Hy's is off the beaten path compared to established mills.

Found this great site while on a motorcycle ride a few years ago.

The Hy's family has been producing high-quality cider for over three generations. They have perfected their craft and take pride in sharing their delicious cider with the world.

Located at 6350 37 Mile Rd, Romeo, Michigan, they offer a wide variety of flavors, ranging from traditional apple to unique blends like pear and ginger. The ciders are so delicious, I just had to brag a little.

Saturday & Sunday 11 am-6 pm Sept.7th - Nov. 3rd

~screamin scott

Cider MillsDoughnutsfall activities
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
