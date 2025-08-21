Detroit Red Wings Will Retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 Jersey in January

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 13: Center Sergei Fedorov #91 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during game five of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 13, 2002 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings won the game 3-1 and the series 4-1, to take the Stanley Cup. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

The Red Wings will lift No. 91 to the rafters on January 12, 2026, before facing the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena. His No. 91 will join eight other retired numbers. The team shared this news on Tuesday.

"We are honored to celebrate Sergei Fedorov and raise his #91 to its rightful place hanging in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena," said Red Wings Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch. "His exceptional skill, relentless drive, and lasting impact playing a pivotal role bringing three Stanley Cup championships to Detroit make him the perfect embodiment of the qualities deserving of our franchise's most prestigious honor."

In his 13 years wearing the winged wheel from 1990-2003, the star center scored 400 times and set up 554 more goals. His 954 points in 908 games rank among the best in team history. He's fourth in goals and sixth in points.

The skilled Russian skater lifted the Stanley Cup three times with Detroit in 1997, 1998, and 2002. His trophy case includes the 1994 Hart Memorial Trophy as NHL MVP and two Selke Trophies for defensive excellence. NHL stars picked him for six All-Star Games.

"I'm extremely grateful for this tremendous honor," Fedorov said. "Thank you to everyone with the Red Wings organization, especially those who helped bring me to Detroit and gave me the chance to play for such a historic franchise."

Detroit found their future star in the fourth round of the 1989 draft. After leaving the Soviet Union in 1990, he joined forces with Igor Larionov, Viacheslav Fetisov, Vladimir Konstantinov, and Vyacheslav Kozlov to create the feared "Russian Five" unit.

His most dazzling season came in 1993-94. That year, he lit up scoreboards with 56 goals and 120 points. No European-trained player had won the Hart Trophy before him, and he stands alone in NHL history as the only skater to win both the Hart and Selke in one year.