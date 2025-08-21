Detroit’s Fox Theatre Set to Hold First Boxing Event in 25 Years with Heavyweight Title Fight

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 17: Atmosphere outside the “Bye Bye Barry” World Premiere at Fox Theatre on November 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Prime Video)

After a quarter-century gap, boxing returns to Detroit's Fox Theatre. The September 19 card pits USBA Heavyweight Champion Brandon "OJ Bam" Moore against DeAndre Savage in a much-awaited clash.

DAZN will broadcast the Salita Promotions event live. The night's second big draw sees Chicago's Olivia Curry face off with Kaye Scott from Australia, with both WBA and WBC Middleweight belts at stake.

"The Michigan sports fans have spoken and they are hungry for world class boxing," said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions, according to 313 Presents. "This card will be stacked with regional talent, competitive matchups throughout and headlined by two explosive bouts."

Standing 6-foot-6, Moore brings an 18-1 mark with 10 stoppages to the ring. The Florida-based fighter just beat Stanley Wright by points. "DeAndre Savage really doesn't have a chance. My jab, my footwork and my power make me the far superior fighter," Moore said.

Flint's own Savage stands unbeaten at 10-0. The hard-hitting challenger has knocked out every opponent so far, most recently stopping Eduardo Santana in two rounds. "I know Brandon from the Olympic trials, and I respect what he's done, but I've been in camps with top 10 and top 15 heavyweights," Savage said.

The co-main event marks Curry's shot at her first major titles. With a 7-2 record, she stated, "This is an exciting time in women's boxing right now, and I'm happy I can be part of this chapter fighting on a big stage like this." Her rival Scott brings a 4-1 record and two regional belts from Down Under.

313 Presents chief Howard Handler sees this show as key to boxing's Detroit revival. "This legendary venue has shown some of Detroit's most unforgettable performances, and now it will showcase the grit, drama, and excitement of championship boxing," Handler said.

The venue last staged fights in June 2000, when Acelino Freitas met Lemuel Nelson. This event builds on Salita's recent successes at Little Caesars Arena and Dort Financial Center.