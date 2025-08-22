ESPN Big 10 Computer Football Perdictions

ESPN Big 10 computer prediction models predict where each Big Ten football team is expected to finish in the standings.

Looking ahead to the 2025 college football season, ESPN Big 10 has updated its 136-team college football rankings in preparation for Week 0.

According to a database of predictive analytics that forecasts how each team and conference is expected to play out in every game of the forthcoming 2025 college football season.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Here’s what the model predicts for the Big Ten this coming season, and where each team will finish in the eventual 2025 standings. Here's the Cliff Notes Version to help you out.

16. Michigan State

Chance to win Big Ten: 0.0%

Prediction: 4.8 wins

Aidan Chiles returns at quarterback, and should get some help from transfers like Chrishon McCray and Omari Kelly at receiver to boost a Spartans offense that posted under 20 points on average per game last season.

5. Michigan

Chance to win Big Ten: 7.8%

Projection: 8.8 wins

While the Wolverines install their new quarterback, they’ll lean on a backfield tandem of Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes, and hope new contributors can replace some elite outgoing talent in the front seven. Michigan went from 8 projected wins to 9 from June to these new rankings.

4. USC

Chance to win Big Ten: 8.1%

Projection: 8.7 wins

Not quite the USC standard, but while Jayden Maiava embraces the QB1 role for good, in tandem with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane at receiver, the Trojans need much better offensive line play and for D’Anton Lynn’s defense to keep getting better. Southern Cal saw its chance to win the Big Ten double and its win total increase by a full game from ESPN's previous rankings in June.

3. Oregon

Chance to win Big Ten: 13.4%

Projection: 9.4 wins

Returning just four starters on defense and rebuilding their offensive line, the Ducks have some structural questions to work out, but have former 5-star quarterback Dante Moore stepping in, although the ESPN models docked Oregon a win from its projection compared to June, from 10 to 9 expected victories in 2025.

2. Penn State

Chance to win Big Ten: 30.7%

Projection: 10.3 wins

It looks like the model is still reluctant to give the Nittany Lions an edge over the Buckeyes, despite boasting some of college football’s best offensive continuity, with quarterback Drew Allar and rushers Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen returning, and with Jim Knowles calling this defense. But the index boosted PSU's conference title hopes by a couple of percent since the first rankings.

1. Ohio State?

Chance to win Big Ten: 35.0%

Projection: 10.0 wins

Two new coordinators, a new quarterback, new running backs, and new pass rushers. It’s a tall order for the reigning national champions, testing how well Ryan Day can coach this team back into the playoffs. Jeremiah Smith, college football’s best receiver, is back, leading what is likely the nation’s premier receiving group again.