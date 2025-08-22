Livingston County Launches National Recovery Month With 15 Events in September

Starting August 23, Livingston County kicks off National Recovery Month with 15 community gatherings. The first event, an International Overdose Awareness gathering, takes place in Gregory.

The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Workgroup planned these activities around "Recovering Together." Each event shines light on ways to get help with addiction and mental health in the county.

There has been progress in the local fight against substance use. Deaths from overdose dropped to 7.3 per 100,000 people, down from 10.9. The Sheriff's Office tracked 44 cases in 2023, showing improvement from 47 in 2022.

Two events mark International Overdose Awareness Day. Mitchell's Hope starts with a gathering in Gregory on August 23. Then, the Amber Reineck House hosts at Brighton Mill Pond on August 27.

Every Tuesday in September, the Historic Howell Movie Theater opens its doors for free films during the Livingston Recovery Film Festival. Guests get complimentary snacks and drinks.

Learning sessions fill the September calendar. On the 12th, Howell's Community Mental Health office runs First Aid Training for mental health. The Carnegie Library hosts talks on the 18th.

Social events mix in too. The Area Alano Club throws a Labor Day BBQ on September 1. A Recovery Hoedown brings music and meals on the 20th. Hawk Meadows Golf Course invites players for the Scramble for Sobriety on the 14th.

Two centers mark milestones this month. RAIL welcomes visitors to see their new Brighton facility on September 18. NAZ Brighton turns 20 with laughs from comic Jonnie W on the 22nd.