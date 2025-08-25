Detroit Block Party Helps Families Get Ready for School Year

Last week, a street celebration in Detroit connected local families with vital support networks. Teen Infant Parenting Services set up the gathering on August 20, 2025, bringing aid right to the neighborhood.

At the TIPS Resource Fair, parents found what they needed most. Kids got backpacks stuffed with school items. Medical staff checked babies and toddlers. Workers showed moms and dads where to find places to live.

"Before I got here, I was sleeping in a car with my child, so we didn't have a roof over her head, so MCHS took that off of my plate. Childcare. I wasn't able to get childcare before, of course, because of a lack of a job," said Tjzhane Taylor according to CBS Detroit.

The TIPS program, run by MCHS Family Services, steps in when young Detroit parents need a hand. They teach skills and build networks that make tough times easier to handle.

Daniel Robinson runs the MCHS programs that help people get back on their feet. "It takes a lot of courage to ask for help. And that's why we're here — to be that support system. When someone takes that first step, we're ready to walk with them every step after," Robinson said.

Kids played while parents learned about local programs. Staff lined the streets with tables full of info. "We have so many different resources that are available for people who may not even know this stuff exists for them," Robinson said.

The help changed Taylor's outlook completely. "Five years from now, I can actually see myself trying to start the nonprofit that I've been working on, that I've been trying to get support with, just because I don't have a lot," she said.