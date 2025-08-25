Detroit Libraries Set up Calming Spots for Kids To Help With Stress and Worry

Six new calming zones now welcome young visitors at Detroit Public Library branches. These special spots, crafted by Detroit PBS Kids and backed by Priority Health, give kids a place to breathe, reset, and work through tough feelings.

"Anxiety and depression continue to increase among children ages 3-17 in the U.S. with behavioral problems subsequently on the rise," said Charletta Dennis, MD, medical director of behavioral health at Priority Health.

Tree-shaped shelves stand on soft rugs in the children's sections. Books about feelings fill these shelves, with titles like "Frida's Fireworks" by Dennis and Dr. Nikki Brown. Kids can use Yoto Listening Players with meditation cards, while tactile toys keep small hands busy.

Mini whiteboards let children draw or write what's on their minds. Soft, cuddly friends - "Priority Pup" and "Daniel Tiger" - wait patiently to comfort upset little ones.

Tara Hardy, who leads early learning at Detroit PBS, sees real value in these additions. "We are very excited to partner with Priority Health to put real physical materials in places where parents and young children can access them. Managing emotions and learning strategies to calm down is such a necessary skill set to have," Hardy said.

Campbell, Elmwood, Wilder, Franklin, Jefferson, and Duffield branches now host these special zones. Conely and Bowen Libraries offer two extra spots for young visitors.