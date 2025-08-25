Detroit Urban Farm Nonprofit Raises Money To Buy Next-Door Land for Growth

A grassroots farming group near Eastern Market wants to expand. Keep Growing Detroit started collecting funds to buy a half-acre plot next to their current site. With just days left, they've pulled in hundreds of small gifts toward their $40,000 goal.

The push got a big boost when a local group stepped up to double each gift up to $10,000 total. They're calling it "Doing It for the Plot." The new space would add a cleaning station where city growers can prep and store their crops.

"Ideally, if it were to be included in the farm, it would help us grow our capacity to meet the growing demands of our community," said Ashley Atkinson, co-director of farm and market operations at Keep Growing Detroit.

The land grab aims to shield their 1.38-acre plot from builders who might eye the area. It would also pump up their Garden Resource Program, which hands out farming supplies to thousands of urban plots across Detroit and nearby cities.

What started small has turned into something big. "It's helping us accelerate our progress towards becoming a food sovereign city," Atkinson said. As more folks join in, they need extra room for starter plants.

Their site shows off smart city farming tricks from catching rain to growing in covered tunnels. These methods cut down on waste while growing food. The fields burst with local favorites: juicy tomatoes, traditional Three Sisters plantings, fresh okra, and delicious peppers.