Fan’s Phone Screen Shows Ozzy Osbourne’s Death to Gojira Singer During Show

During the band's performance in Istanbul, Gojira's lead singer Joe Duplantier spotted a fan's phone message. The screen flashed "RIP OZZY" while the band thundered through their set on July 22.

"A fan put his phone up as we were playing 'Backbone.' It said, 'RIP OZZY.' I was like, 'What the hell? Please don't — I'm working up here!'" Duplantier told Guitar World.

After a quick word with his manager at stage left, Duplantier broke the news to the crowd. The band paid tribute with "Flying Whales" as thousands of phones lit up.

"The reaction was insane: nobody said a word. I could see people crying," said Duplantier to Guitar World. The band's planned Black Sabbath cover of "Under the Sun" took on new weight that night.

The news cut deep for the band members. They'd shared the stage with Ozzy at his final Back To The Beginning show two weeks before. Duplantier had exchanged words with the metal icon backstage that night.

At 76, Ozzy took his final breath with family at his side. Stars gathered in Buckinghamshire for a private goodbye, including Elton John and members of Metallica.

Fans gathered in Birmingham on July 31 came to watch the metal legend's last ride, leaving tokens of love for the Black Sabbath icon.