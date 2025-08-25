Oakland County Kicks Off $280 Million Downtown Pontiac Makeover

Workers started demolishing the Phoenix Center in downtown Pontiac Thursday, marking the start of a $280 million renewal plan. By 2027, hundreds of staff will work in an updated GM building.

The site at South Saginaw and Water streets will transform into parking areas, green space, and offices. The funds mix $50 million from Michigan, $10 million in federal aid, and county bonds worth up to $230 million, according to Deputy Executive Sean Carlson.

"This represents a new dawn for our community. It represents new horizons, and it represents new opportunities," said Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel at a news conference Thursday morning according to Detroit News.

The old Phoenix Center will vanish within days. Fresh parking spots - over 1,000 of them - plus charging stations for electric cars will take its place. The structure has stood unused since 2011.

In May, officials voted 10-7 to approve $174.5 million for construction. Some pushed back since county offices already exist in north Pontiac.

State Rep. Brenda Carter stressed why this matters: "This is critical, as you heard, for economic development — not only for downtown, but for all our neighborhoods in Pontiac," she said.

The work will fix Saginaw Street's broken connection through downtown. Commission Chairman Dave Woodward thinks this final step will unite Oakland County's city centers.

"If we build it, we want you to come here. We want you to invest and open your businesses right here in downtown Pontiac," Executive Dave Coulter told the crowd.

Commissioner Angela Powell backed the move to bring workers downtown. "We've been underserved for a long time, but Oakland County is on the right side of that," she stated.