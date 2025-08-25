Southfield Gets $1M To Build Nine Mile Road Path, Making It Safer and Easier for Bikes and Walkers

A $1 million grant will transform a stretch of Nine Mile Road into a safe space for bikes and walkers. The funds, awarded by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG), will build a mile-long shared path.

Plans show a 10-foot-wide trail running south of Nine Mile between M-10 and Greenfield Road. This new section fits into a bigger picture: it will join Oakland County's massive 9Line Trail system that spans 30 miles.

"This will literally give people access to hundreds of miles of trails when all is said and done," said Southfield Director of Planning Terry Croad.

Walkers and bikers will gain direct access to Bauervic Woods Park and the City Centre Trail's nine-mile stretch near M-10. SEMCOG picked this project for its wide-reaching benefits and focus on public safety, according to communications manager Trevor Layton.

"A separated shared-use pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists will provide an environment away from motor vehicle traffic," Layton said. "This separation is reflective of the Safe Systems Approach to transportation planning and will improve safety and comfort for all road users."

The 9Line started small in 2022. SEMCOG first backed Oakland County's plan for a green corridor in eastern towns. What began with Farmington, Ferndale, and Hazel Park soon grew. Lyon Township, Northville, Novi, and South Lyon jumped on board next.

While construction might start in 2026, the money stays in the 2027 budget. The path will connect to Oak Park's new park space from 2023.