New Study On People Who Win The Lottery

You Win The Lottery, what do you do next? Recent studies indicate that the lottery affects men and women differently, with notable distinctions in relationship outcomes and spending habits

Research from 2023, based on players, found that wins increase marital stability for men but raise the short-term divorce rate for women.

Do people Who Win The Lottery Act Differently?

A study in Fortune noted that winning a large jackpot can increase marriage prospects for single people, especially among younger winners.

For women, a significant win increases the risk of divorce in the short term, with one study noting they were twice as likely to divorce within two years. Researchers speculate that newfound wealth provides an exit opportunity for women already in unhappy marriages.

For men, winning increases their chances of getting married and decreases their risk of divorce. This effect is partly attributed to wealth increasing a man's attractiveness to both current and prospective partners. Winning men also tend to have more children.

Spending Habits

Women, in contrast, are more likely to spend winnings on durable household goods or save the money. This spending pattern was not found to increase their individual satisfaction.

Men often spend their winnings on leisure activities, which increases their individual satisfaction with their social life and free time.

Some Winners Do Not Live Happily Ever After

First Thing To Do If You Hit The Big One'

The very first thing to do after hitting a big one is to stay quiet and secure your ticket without signing it yet.

This gives you time to assemble a team of professionals who can help you make informed decisions before you claim the prize.

Secure the physical ticket. Make several copies and take pictures or videos of the front and back. Place the original ticket in a waterproof, fireproof safe or a bank safe-deposit box.

Tell-Tale Signs If I Hit The Big One

If I win, you will see some signs that will let you know.

