Police Band Members Sue Sting For Every Breath He Takes

Sting sued by Police Band Members Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers.

Sting failed to credit them on the hit “Every Breath You Take”: Andy and Stewart now suing Sting for millions.

Every Breath You Take

"Every Breath You Take" is a song by the English rock band the Police from their album Synchronicity (1983).

Written by Sting, the single was the biggest American and Canadian hit of 1983, topping the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for eight weeks the band's only No. 1 hit on that chart)

Sting retreated to the Caribbean. He started writing the song in Oracabessa, Jamaica. The lyrics are the words of a possessive lover who is watching "every breath you take; every move you make".

Per a story in The Daily Mail, Sting earns $741,549.70 annually in royalties for the 1983 song "Every Breath You Take," the fifth-best-selling song of the decade and the best-selling song that year. Copeland, 73, and Summers, 82, allege that they did not receive cowriting credits on the song or any royalties.

The Police

The Police formed in 1977 in London. They broke up after five albums in 1984 and would sporadically reunite for one-off reunions. The British rock band went on a reunion world tour from 2007 to 2008.

The band earned eight Grammy nominations and won five.

"Every Breath You Take" Best Rock Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal for the album Synchronicity in 1984.

Best known for their songs "Every Breath You Take," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "Roxanne," and "Message in a Bottle."

What Will Be The Outcome?

The case is now a matter for London's High Court to decide.

The outcome could have significant implications for the legacies of Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland.