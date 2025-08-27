Food Network Name Buscemi’s Best Pizza Slice

Food Network ranked the 50 Best Pizza Slices by state that serve consistently delicious pizza.

An unexpected winner that got its start as a sub shop. Michigan's best place for a mouthwatering slice of pizza, Buscem's



Buscemi's, Food Network Says, This Isn't Your Typical Party Store

"The Original Buscemi's is one of the few local spots that offers slices of Detroit's famous thick-crusted square pizza made in the traditional style of cheese first, then sauce. It all starts with fresh dough that's made daily. The dough is blanketed with a thick layer of 100% real mozzarella Grande cheese, then slathered with homemade tomato sauce made from vine-ripened California tomatoes."

Buscemis Facebook Buscemis Named Best Pizza Slice

The pizzas are also finished with a flurry of dry-aged pepperoni.

Cooked until the crust turns golden and chewy.

Paired up with a Vernors or Faygo and a bag of Bettermade chips, and you've got the best meal in town.

Did Other States Come Close?

Ohio's Inventive Pizza

States Like Ohio's inventive pizzeria: it sells one-pound slices cut from 32-inch pies.

Alabama: Tortugas Homemade Pizza

Pizza is a shared passion for the Vizcaino family.

The Vizcainos Tortugas, which has become the go-to pizzeria for decadent slices in Birmingham since opening in 1999

Pennsylvania: Primanti Bros.

Primanti Bros. is arguably Pittsburgh’s most famous dining establishment. Founded in 1933

New Jersey: Dominick’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

New Jersey’s pizzaiolos can stand up to the best of the Big Apple contenders. And set yourself apart in the Garden State, you’ve gotta know your dough. Peter and Sal Lombardo, owners of Dominick’s

What Pizza Place Has The Best Slice?

Let me know at screamin@wcsx.com

Some of my favorites growing up were ABC deli, Cibo's pizza, and Michelli’s pizza at the bowling alley in Fraser.

So many great local mom and pop stores around. Make sure you take the time to brag about them all.