Billy Joel Unveils Massive 100-Song Compilation Amid HBO Documentary Release

Billy Joel released a 100-song digital collection following the premiere of his HBO Max documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes. This mix includes rare tracks, stage shows, and chart-toppers from the Piano Man's storied career.

One of the standout songs on this compilation is "December Theme (December Song)" from his first studio work in '71. Fans also get a fresh take on "My Life" from his 100th Madison Square Garden show, plus "An Innocent Man" live in London.

HBO Max's two-part documentary shows Joel's world through private clips and talks. Stars like Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and Sting share stories. Garth Brooks, John Mellencamp, and Nas also discuss Joel's impact on music and culture. His wife Alexis and daughter Alexa Ray feature, as well as past loves Elizabeth Weber, Christie Brinkley, and Katie Lee. The film blends rare archive footage with straight talk.

Joel's 1985 album Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II was also re-released on vinyl on August 22, marking its 40th anniversary.