Courtney Love Shuts Down New Investigation into Rocker’s Death

Courtney Love is attempting to shut down fresh investigations into Kurt Cobain's death.

New wild claims the Nirvana rocker was murdered

There are wild claims that the Nirvana rocker was murdered.

RadarOnline.com has revealed that Courtney Love has sent cease-and-desist letters.

A select group of journalists is working on the facts surrounding the star's death in 1994.

What's Going On?

Cobain's widow and daughter's lawyers are threatening to enforce the "rights of publicity" around the singer.

Trying to shut down the production of any articles, videos, and podcasts that might challenge about how he died.

It’s the 2nd time Cobain’s estate has issued a cease-and-desist order in a matter of months.

The latest escalation, issued by Los Angeles law firm Ziffren Brittenham, directly warns against what the attorneys describe as "despicable violations" of rights connected to Cobain.

The NEW Conspiracy

His death was ruled a suicide, but inconsistencies sparked theories that the rocker may not have killed himself.

Kurt Cobain was found dead on April 8, 1994.

These include 1.52 mg/l of heroin found in Cobain's system, which is approximately five times the lethal dose for a habitual heroin user.

The Seattle Police performed no interviews or interrogations

Multiple handwriting experts also said that Cobain, who was just 27 when he died, did not write the last four lines of the "suicide letter".

What People Are Saying: Why Kurt Was Killed

A whistleblower came forward a year ago in an interview to allege the musician "was killed for his royalties."

Sources also claim nine people were present the night Cobain died, several of whom have personal knowledge that the rocker did not commit suicide, and claim that the suicide was staged after the fact.

Who Done It?