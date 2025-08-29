Annie Lennox Plans Five-Stop U.S. Tour to Launch Photo Memoir

Annie Lennox will have appearances in five U.S. cities this fall to mark the release of her photo memoir Annie Lennox: Retrospective.

The small tour starts at New Jersey's Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on October 11. She'll then speak at Cooper Union in Manhattan on October 14 and meet readers at Rizzoli Bookstore the next day. After that, she will travel to Los Angeles for a chat at Live Talks LA on November 2 and a final signing at Book Soup on December 9.

This visual collection traces her musical career with candid shots, record covers, and video stills. Readers will find images from her partnership with Dave Stewart in Eurythmics, plus photos from her work as a solo artist.

Set to hit shelves September 23, this hardbound book mixes behind-the-scenes snapshots with polished photos that mark turning points in her musical life. Each image helps tell the story of her rise in music.

Tour dates:

October 11 - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center, New Jersey - Moderated talk

October 14 - Cooper Union, New York - Talk

October 15 - Rizzoli Bookstore, New York - Book signing

November 2 - Live Talks LA, Los Angeles - Conversation

December 9 - Book Soup, Los Angeles - Book signing