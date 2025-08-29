Detroit Windsor Tunnel Bus service ending August 31

Detroit Windsor Bus Service, which has run for so many years, is stopping at the end of the month.

The last bus leaves Detroit from the Mariner's Church stop as follows:

Monday to Thursday, 9:41 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11:41 p.m.

Sunday, 7:41 p.m.

What Is The Cause Of The Stop?

No, it's not because of a small leak in the tunnel. The reason is because of politics.

The service, which shuttles about 40,000 people across the border every year, ends at the end of August after Windsor's mayor vetoed the city council's decision to fund the bus's future.

The tunnel bus, operated by Transit Windsor and funded by Windsor, runs seven days a week with multiple stops on both sides of the border.

Canadians use the bus to go to concerts, sporting events, shops, and restaurants in Detroit. Windsor's Mayor vetoed the funding in response to tariff threats from the United States.

The Tunnel Bus has been running between Detroit, MI, and Windsor, ON since 1930. Rides cost $10, USD or CAD. But on August 30, 2025, it will run for the very last time. ‪@JoshDoesTravel‬ posted a video to say goodbye to America’s only international transit bus.

Why Not Take A Greyhound Bus?

Getty Images greyhound bus

Greyhound Canada ended all of its intercity and cross-border bus services in May 2021 due to a significant reduction in ridership and revenue, especially during the pandemic.

Might Want To Take Another Bus Company

Private replacement for Detroit tunnel bus:

After the cancellation of the Windsor tunnel bus, a private Toronto-based company, ABC Coach, announced plans to start offering a replacement service in September 2025.

Steven_Kriemadis/ Getty Images

Why Not Just Take A Bus On The Ambassador Bridge?

there is no public bus service operating on the Ambassador Bridge.

However, other operators do provide cross-border service between Detroit and Windsor, including some that may use the Ambassador Bridge for the crossing

Greyhound and FlixBus: