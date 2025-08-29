ContestsConcerts + Events
Win FREE tickets to the Progressive Metro Boat Show!

September 11-14 at Lake St. Clair Metropark WE LOVE BIG BOATS AND WE CANNOT LIE! WCSX has your chance to win FREE tickets! Register Below! HUNDREDS of boats at one…

Ben Perez
Metro Boat Show 3

September 11-14 at Lake St. Clair Metropark

WE LOVE BIG BOATS AND WE CANNOT LIE!

WCSX has your chance to win FREE tickets! Register Below!

HUNDREDS of boats at one location---Come to shop & compare or come just to dream!

Exclusive Boat Show SPECIAL PRICING AND DISCOUNTS. The latest engines, electronics, accessories and gadgets for your boat!

Be the first to see ALL NEW 2026 model BOATSNEWANDUSED BOATS. Cruisers, Fishing Boats, Pontoons, Fishing Boats, Personal Watercraft!

Live Music every day at the Tiki Bar... featuring Michigan craft beers, hard cider, your favorite brews on tap as well as wines, coolers and sodas too.

LIVE BANDS:

Thursday:2-7p Two Dudes in Flip Flops

Friday:2-7p The Beach Katz

Saturday:1-7:30p & 7:30-9:30p The Pool Boys

Sunday:12-5:30p: Ron Devon

Lawn games and kid's activities–the bounce house, arts & crafts

Kids 12 and under get in FREE

TICKETS AND DETAILS ARE AT METRO BOAT SHOW DOT NET

SHOW HOURS:

Thurs.–Friday:1pm–7:30pm

Saturday:11am–7:30pm

Sunday:11am–6pm

Check out this cool Video!

REGISTER BELOW FOR A CHANCE TO WIN FREE TICKETS!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday August 29, 2025 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday Sept 10, 2025. WCSX will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Thursday September 11,2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX

BoatersLake St Clairmetro boat show
Ben PerezWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
