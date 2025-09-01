Billy Idol’s ‘White Wedding’ Little Sister

You may have heard, at some point that Billy Idol's "White Wedding" lyric, "little sister" is an actual reference to his little sister, Jane. The story, though, is not that simple.

Behind the "White Wedding"

In 1982, Billy Idol released “White Wedding” as part of his debut solo album. It quickly became one of his most iconic songs. The title and concept stemmed from a real-life event: Idol’s younger sister, Jane, was engaged and expecting a child.

Loudersound.com quotes Billy Idol as saying, “I was doing my first album, trying to write songs for it,” Idol recalls. “I was still really working out what my music was gonna be like. But I remember writing the words ‘white wedding’ down at the top of my yellow pad. I’ve always used a pad. “I have a sister, Jane. She had got pregnant by her boyfriend and was going to get married. Everything was totally all right, but I thought to myself: ‘What if this had happened 30 years ago? There would’ve been a huge outcry.’

Ultimateclassicrock.com quotes Billy idol as well. "My sister had recently gone to the alter pregnant." Billy describes that their situation was a good one and a loving relationship. Still, "I started to imagine an alternative reality, one in which I was pissed off at this violation of my sister. I arrive at the wedding hellbent on revenge." Side note: Billy wrote the song in just 20 minutes.

A Change in Direction

The internet also says that while Billy idol initially joke about it being about his sister, but within minutes of that initial inspiration, he spun the idea into something much darker. He imagined the "crazed brother" returning to ruin the ceremony, using imagery that was more gothic and ironic than celebratory.

In later interviews, such as on VH1, he clarified that the lyrics were never meant to reflect his actual sister directly. As Billy put it, "My sister was pregnant... but ‘sister’ is more of a slang in England for girlfriend," and he layered in themes of rebellion, departure from convention, and the emptiness of tradition.

I gotta think this song made Thanksgiving dinner uncomfortable for a year or two.

Billy Idol 2019 at DTE. The show included "White Wedding" and "Mony Mony" of course!

Marital Status: Billy Idol vs. Little Sister

Billy Idol himself has never married. He was in a long-term relationship with Perri Lister in the 1980s, with whom he shares a son. He later had two more children, including one discovered a couple of years ago thanks to 23andme.. but he has never tied the knot.

His sister, Jane, on the other hand, obviously did marry. Jane married in the early 1980s, has remained with the same husband, and they have three children together.

Wrapping Up the "White Wedding"

“White Wedding” began as a spark from a real moment in Idol’s life: his pregnant sister’s engagement. Quickly, it evolved into a stylized, sarcastic critique of marriage and convention. While Idol initially said it was about his sister in a tongue-in-cheek way, he later emphasized that the song was fiction blended with reality, a dramatic reinvention rather than autobiography. And while his sister did marry once in the early ’80s and stayed married, Billy Idol himself has remained unmarried his whole life.