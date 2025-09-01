Van Halen Album Gets A Spike In Sales

Van Halen released its tenth album, Balance, 30 years ago. Decades later, Van Halen dropped an expanded edition of the beloved set to celebrate its anniversary, and fans in America have turned it into a bestseller again.

Sales Spike Is Over The Top

Balance experienced a sales spike of almost 23,000%.

Balance sees its total sales skyrocket from one week to the next, as all versions of the title are combined for charting purposes.

Not bad for an album over 30 years old. Another #1 for the Sam Hallen era of VH.

Number #1 Again

VH had four #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991), and Balance (1995).

These four studio albums, all featuring Sammy Hagar as the lead vocalist, marked a significant commercial success for the band.

Balance (Expanded Edition) features Van Halen's multi-platinum album with remastered audio on two LPs and one CD, a rarities CD with B-sides, and eight previously unreleased live performances

Van Halen Back On Billboard

Warner Bros. Released January 24, 1995.

All of those purchases help Balance appear on two Billboard charts this week. The set returns to the Top Album Sales list, coming in one space beneath the top 10.

Balance is one of Van Halen’s three No. 1s on Billboard’s list of the top-selling albums, joining For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and Best Of, Volume 1.

Songs all remastered and sound so clean that you can almost feel Edward picking and tapping his guitar.

What Is Next From The Van Halen Archives?

What's next for the VH vaults involves a slow, careful process led by Alex and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Unreleased material, with the potential for several albums' worth of new music in the future. While no immediate timeline has been announced, some surprises could be on the horizon.

Alex Van Halen mentioned that there might be enough unreleased music in the 5150 vault for several albums.