When I first started interviewing back in the 90s, the most overused phrased in an interview was, "I'm a people person." Every Gen X used that phrase at least once. Today's job market is very different. Knowing interview best practices is a huge part of the game.

Job interviews can feel like walking a tightrope. You want to show confidence, but not arrogance; honesty, but not oversharing. While plenty of advice exists about what to say, it’s just as important to know what not to say.

A careless phrase can leave the wrong impression, even if your intentions are good. From the way you talk about self-care to how you frame your career setbacks, every answer shapes how a hiring manager sees you. Here are five common interview slip-ups to avoid, along with smarter ways to navigate them.

5 Interview Best Practices: What Not to Say

'I value work-life balance and self-care.'

I was blown away when I read this on on MSN.com. They went on to explain that it's not wrong to think this but there are better ways to say it. Ex: "I value self-care, but I'm motivated by the need to excel." McKinsey.com (the O.G. of surveys) says that Gen Z is more concerned self-care and managing anxiety than other age groups.

"What's my weakness? I have no weakness."

We all have weaknesses. When you're in an interview, if you are asked for one, give one. Just make it less-than-weak. Public Speaking is the top fear people have, so that is a good one for most job. You can also talk about feeling like you could be better at initiating conversation at work events. Self Made Millennial has more ideas for weaknesses and best interview practices. Think about a weakness ahead of time and hit something that isn't part of the core of the job you are interviewing for.

Anything Negative or Being Overly Positive About Your Previous Employer

You don't want to be negative, but you also don't want to make it sound like no one will ever live up to your previous employer. And don't feel like you have to quantify in case you get a bad reference. In my experience, no one... I mean no one calls previous employers. If they are called, previous employers aren't likely to say anything other than "Yes, they worked here," because they don't feel like risking liable.

"I Don't think I have any questions."

Interviews want you to be inquisitive. Look around online and find something to ask before your interview. Double points if you say, "I saw on your website that..... I was wondering." It shows that you are inquisitive and that you did some homework on the position and company. Boom. Welcome to another one of the best interview practices.

"I was part of a RIF at my previous comany."

While it is truthful for many people, in the job interview, it may put the question in their head of, "Why didn't they keep you?" These events usually see the core people remain. Experts at smarter.cnbcmakeit.com say you're better off to act like you know that maybe what they're thinking. Instead, say the business was moving away from your area of expertise. Another explanation, you felt it was a learning experience. That the business world is always changing and your skills needed to be more diversified.