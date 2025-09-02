The Who Last Studio Album with Keith Moon Gets Boxed

The album Who Are You will be expanded with previously unheard live material, outtakes, early versions, and rehearsals.

You can Pre-order Now. View the complete track listing for the super deluxe edition and watch a new trailer below. All editions are due on Oct. 31.



70 unreleased tracks, with never-before-heard versions of many songs.









Not To Be Taken Away

Polydor/MCA Keith Moon, who would die less than a month after the album's release.

The album cover made your hair stand up. The band members are standing behind a wall of speakers and cable wires. Keith is the only member sitting in a backwards chair that had the words.

" Not to be taken away," was painted on it.

Incredible Track Listing

The Who, 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Track Listing

CD #1

The original album has been newly remastered

"New Song"

"Had Enough"

"905"

"Sister Disco"

"Music Must Change"

"Trick of the Light"

"Guitar and Pen"

"Love Is Coming Down"

"Who Are You"

CD #2

The Who Are You album,and nine previously unreleased tracks

"Trick of the Light" (Single Version Edit - Glyn Johns mix)

"Guitar and Pen" (Glyn Johns Alt mix)

"Who Are You" (Glyn Johns single edit)

"New Song" (Pete Townshend vocal; Steven Wilson mix)

"Sister Disco" (Lost guitar version; Steven Wilson mix)

"Had Enough" (No orchestra; Steven Wilson mix)

"Guitar and Pen" (With Townshend guide vocal; Steven Wilson mix)

"Love Is Coming Down" (No orchestra; Steven Wilson mix)

"Who Are You" (Early run-through with Townshend on vocals; Steven Wilson mix)

CD#3

Early run-throughs, sessions, and outtakes

"Who Are You" (Lost Verse Mix)

"Guitar and Pen" (Olympic '78 Mix)

"Love Is Coming Down" (Early run-through)

"Empty Glass" (Session outtake)

"No Road Romance" (Session outtake)

"Trick of the Light" (Unused Olympic edit)

"Who Are You" (Clean radio edit)

"905" (John Entwistle demo)

"Had Enough" (John Entwistle demo)

"Back On the Road" (John Entwistle demo)

"Wild Horses" (John Entwistle demo)

"Trick of the Light" (John Entwistle demo)

"Good Time Coming" (John Entwistle demo)

"Who Are You" (Mix from The Kids Are Alright)

CD#4

Previously unreleased tracks with Keith Moon singing songs by the Beatles and the Beach Boys

"Who Are You" (Early version recorded live in Toronto, 1976)

"The Kids Are Alright" (Shepperton Studios)

"Run, Run, Run" (Shepperton Studios)

"Spoonful / Smokestack Lightning" (Shepperton Studios)

"I Saw Her Standing There" (Shepperton Studios)

Instrumental Jam (Shepperton Studios)

"Who Are You" (Knocking It Into Shape 1 - Shepperton Studios)

"Who Are You (Knocking It Into Shape 2 - Shepperton Studios)

"Baba O’Riley" (Shepperton Studios)

"Shakin’ All Over" (Shepperton Studios)

"Bell Boy" (Shepperton Studios)

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (Shepperton Studios)

"Barbara Ann" (Shepperton Studios)

"I Saw Her Standing There" (Shepperton Studios)

"Drowned" (Shepperton Studios)

CD#5

The Kids Are Alright documentary

"Baba O’Riley" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"My Wife" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"My Generation" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"Join Together" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"Who Are You" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"Sister Disco" (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)

"Music Must Change" (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)

"Who Are You" (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)

CD#6

"Substitute"

"I Can't Explain"

"Baba O'Riley"

"The Punk and the Godfather"

"Boris the Spider"

"Sister Disco"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"Music Must Change"

"Drowned"

"Who Are You"

"5.15"

"Pinball Wizard"

"See Me, Feel Me"

CD#7