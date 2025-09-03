Ann Arbor’s Skyline Gets a Makeover: New High-Rises Reshape Downtown

Two towers pierce Ann Arbor's August sky, with one standing as the city's tallest structure in more than 50 years. The fresh additions cut striking figures against the Michigan backdrop.

MLive reporter Ryan Stanton tracks these builds as part of downtown's swift transformation.

Workers put the final touches on both structures right as U-M students flood back to campus. The timing eases the yearly scramble for student housing.

The city's upward push marks a stark shift from past growth patterns. Not since bell-bottoms were in style has Ann Arbor seen such dramatic vertical change.

More construction sites dot the city center. Together, the new projects promise a mix of living spaces and retail spots in the heart of town.

City officials have waved through more construction set to start this winter. Ground floors will buzz with shops while apartments fill the levels above.