Detroit Labor Day March Highlights Power of Michigan’s Labor Movement

Union workers filled Detroit's Corktown streets on Monday during the annual Labor Day march from Michigan Avenue to Roosevelt Park at Michigan Central station.

"If you ever look up the labor movement, members have died for us to have unions. And, us having unions take care of our people. And, like a lot of people like to say, it is a day off but not for me and not for my members. This is a day of action for us to be heard and seen," Albert Byrd, a UAW member, said.

The streets swelled with workers from all walks - teachers, nurses, factory staff, utility crews, drivers, and skilled trades. Kids ran alongside parents, waving flags and cheering on the marchers who came together in unity.

"You know, labor has been under attack for decades and we're at a point where labor in Michigan is building more power," said Scott Holiday with Detroit Action.

Several elected officials joined the march. U.S. Representatives Dingell and Tlaib walked alongside Secretary Benson, Senate hopeful El-Sayed, council candidate Harris, and Sheriff Washington.

"We make the world move around," Monica Jordan, with ATU Local 1564, said. "Without us laborers, we cannot get the world to move, all colors, creeds and races, I love it."

Under clear skies, workers strode proudly with their union banners held high. Starting at Michigan and Trumbull, they made their way to Roosevelt Park near the historic train station. Short chants mixed with long stretches of drumbeats and music.

"This is what built the auto industry and the Midwest, and this is why we're here," said Dwayne Walker, UAW Local 900. "When we survive, everyone survives and Detroit will keep on winning like the Lions!"